Everton vs Leicester City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match

Tune in here Everton vs Leicester City Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Everton vs Leicester City match for the Premier League.
What time is the Everton vs Leicester City match for Premier League 2022?
This is the start time of the game Everton vs Leicester City of November 5th in several countries:
Argentina: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 11:30 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 11:30 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 1:30 PM on UNIVERSO NOW and NBC Sports.
Spain: 6:30 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 11:30 PM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Leicester City Last Lineup
These were the players who started the last match:
Danny Ward, Wout Faes, Caglar Söyüncü, Daniel Amartey, Youri Tielemans, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, James Justin, Timothy Castagne, Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes, and James Maddison.
Everton Last Lineup
These were the players who started the last match:
Jordan Pickford, James Tarkowski, Conor Coady, Vitalii Mykolenko, Seamus Coleman, Alex Iwobi, Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gueye, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Demarai Gray, and Anthony Gordon.
Leicester City players to watch
There are three players who stand out within the team and are responsible for Leicester City's offense. The first is James Maddison (#10), he plays in the midfield position and is in charge of distributing the attack. He is the team's top scorer with 6 goals from the 2022-2023 season. The next player is Jamie Vardy (#9), in 13 games played he has 4 assists which makes him the biggest assister on the team. The midfielder is looking to stand out in the Premier League so we should keep an eye on him. Finally, Nottingham midfielder Harvey Barnes (#7), is the team's second-highest scorer with 4 goals and we could see him score on Saturday.
Leicester City in the tournament
Unlike Everton, Leicester City started the 2022-2023 season in the Premier League very badly and are at the bottom of the tournament. After 3 wins, 2 draws and 8 losses, they have 11 points, which places them in eighteenth position in the general table. This year they seek to save themselves from relegation and stay in the first division of England. Leicester City's objective for this game is to be able to stay with the victory and thus move a little further away from relegation, it will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. His last game was on October 29 against Manchester City, Leicester City lost 1-0 at the King Power Stadium. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Everton players to watch
The next three players are seen as key to Everton's attacking attack and any of them are likely to score or assist in the game against Leicester City. The player Anthony Gordon (# 10) is a fundamental piece for the team for everything he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 3 goals in 12 games played and he scored a goal in the last game against Crystal Palace. Next up is Alex Iwobi (#17), he plays in the forward position, during the tournament he has had 5 assists making him the biggest assister on the team. At just 26 years old, he has shown himself to be a player capable of being a starter and contributing a lot to the team. He has also managed to score 1 goal in the tournament so we could see him scoring on Saturday. Lastly, Dwight McNeil (#7) the 22-year-old who plays midfield. He is the team's second-highest scorer with two goals in 13 games and we could see him score on Saturday.
Everton in the tournament
Everton had a good start in the 2022-2023 season of the Premier League, they are in the twelfth position of the general table after 3 wins, 5 draws and 5 losses, together with 14 points. Their goal this season is to be among the top 5 places to get a ticket to the Champions League or Europa League and for that they must win as many games as possible. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could give a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. Their last game resulted in a draw against Fulham, drawing 0-0 at Craven Cottage to earn their fifth draw of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans root for them.
The stadium
Goodison Park is located in the city of Liverpool, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 39,000 spectators and is the home of Everton Football Club of the Premier League. It was inaugurated on August 24, 1892 and cost 30 million pounds sterling.