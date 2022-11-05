St. Johnstone vs Rangers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Scottish Premiership Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
12:18 AMan hour ago

Tune in here St. Johnstone vs Rangers Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the St. Johnstone vs Rangers live match, as well as the latest information from McDiarmid Park. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
12:13 AMan hour ago

How to watch St. Johnstone vs Rangers Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Rangers vs Rangers match will not be broadcast on TV.

If you want to watch it directly on streaming: CBS Sports Network

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

12:08 AMan hour ago

What time is St. Johnstone vs Rangers match for Scottish Premiership?

This is the start time of the game St. Johnstone vs Rangers of November 6th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 8:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 9:00 AM on Star +
Chile: 9:00 AM on Star +
Colombia: 7:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 7:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 8:00 AM on CBS Sports Network
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on Star +
Peru: 7:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 9:00 AM on Star +

12:03 AMan hour ago

Key player - Rangers

In Rangers, the presence of Antonio-Mirko Čolak stands out. The 29-year-old German striker is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far in the current Scottish Premiership he has 11 goals in 12 matches played, where he has started all of them. He has 898 minutes in total.

11:58 PMan hour ago

Key player - St. Johnstone

At St. Johnstone, the presence of Steven May stands out. The 30-year-old Scottish forward is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far in the current Scottish Premiership he has three goals and three assists in 13 games played, where he has started seven of them. He has 716 minutes in total.

11:53 PMan hour ago

St. Johnstone vs Rangers history

These two teams have met 135 times. The statistics are in favor of Rangers, who have been victorious on 102 occasions, while St. Johnstone have won on 16 occasions, for a total of 17 draws.

In the Scottish Premiership...

Referring only to the times they have met in the Scottish Premiership, we count 126 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Rangers with 97 victories, while St. Johnstone has won 14, for a balance of 15 draws.

If we take into account the number of times St. Johnstone have been at home to Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, there are 65 matches, where the Gers have the advantage with 46 wins over the 10 that the Saints have won, and the six draws that have occurred.

11:48 PMan hour ago

Rangers

Rangers have managed to sustain a good unbeaten streak. However, they are still under pressure to get points to stay in the lead.
11:43 PMan hour ago

St. Johnstone

St. Johnstone is coming off two consecutive victories, which makes them come with a lot of momentum to try to achieve a victory that will continue to add confidence.
11:38 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at McDiarmid Park

The St. Johnstone vs Rangers match will be played at McDiarmid Park, located in the city of Perth, Scotland. This venue, inaugurated in 1989, has a capacity for 10,740 spectators.
11:33 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Scottish Premiership match: St. Johnstone vs Rangers Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo