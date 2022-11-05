St. Johnstone vs Rangers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Scottish Premiership Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here St. Johnstone vs Rangers Live Score!
How to watch St. Johnstone vs Rangers Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it directly on streaming: CBS Sports Network
If you want to watch it online
What time is St. Johnstone vs Rangers match for Scottish Premiership?
Argentina: 9:00 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 8:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 9:00 AM on Star +
Chile: 9:00 AM on Star +
Colombia: 7:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 7:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 8:00 AM on CBS Sports Network
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on Star +
Peru: 7:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 9:00 AM on Star +
Key player - Rangers
In Rangers, the presence of Antonio-Mirko Čolak stands out. The 29-year-old German striker is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far in the current Scottish Premiership he has 11 goals in 12 matches played, where he has started all of them. He has 898 minutes in total.
Key player - St. Johnstone
At St. Johnstone, the presence of Steven May stands out. The 30-year-old Scottish forward is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far in the current Scottish Premiership he has three goals and three assists in 13 games played, where he has started seven of them. He has 716 minutes in total.
St. Johnstone vs Rangers history
These two teams have met 135 times. The statistics are in favor of Rangers, who have been victorious on 102 occasions, while St. Johnstone have won on 16 occasions, for a total of 17 draws.
In the Scottish Premiership...
Referring only to the times they have met in the Scottish Premiership, we count 126 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Rangers with 97 victories, while St. Johnstone has won 14, for a balance of 15 draws.
If we take into account the number of times St. Johnstone have been at home to Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, there are 65 matches, where the Gers have the advantage with 46 wins over the 10 that the Saints have won, and the six draws that have occurred.