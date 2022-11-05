Lille vs Stade Rennais: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Ligue 1

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Lille vs Stade Rennais as well as the latest information coming out of the Stade Pierre Mauroy.
Where and how to watch Lille vs Stade Rennais?
The Ligue 1 match can be followed on television on Bein Sports.
What time is the match Lille vs Stade Rennais?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries.
Argentina: 10:05 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:05 hrs.
Brazil: 11:05 hrs.
Chile: 10:05 hrs.
Colombia: 10:05 hrs.
Ecuador: 10:05 hrs.
Spain: 17:05 hrs.
México: 10:05 hrs.
Paraguay: 11: 05 hrs.
Peru: 10:05 hrs.
Uruguay: 12:05 hrs.
England: 16: 05 hrs
EEUU:11:05 hrs.
Australia: 01:05 hrs.
India: 20:15 hrs
Player to watch at Stade Rennais
Martin Terrier has eight goals and three assists in Ligue 1. In addition, the French striker has scored three goals and provided an assist in the UEFA Europa League. He scored in his team's last Ligue 1 match against Montpellier.
Player to watch at Lille
Jonathan David is the third-highest scorer in Ligue 1 with nine goals and three assists, behind only Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. The Canadian international striker has scored four goals in his last five matches.
How is Stade Rennais coming along?
Stade Rennais have now gone 15 consecutive matches without defeat. They are coming from a draw in the UEFA Europa League against AEK and have qualified as second in the group, so they will face a team coming from the Champions League in the next round. While in the national competition they are third with 27 points, that is to say in playoff position for the Champions League and two points behind Lens, which is second.
How is Lille coming along?
Lille lost in their most recent match after losing 1-0 at home to Lyon after Lacazette's goal. With this defeat, they ended the streak of three consecutive matches winning. Lille are currently in the last position with 22 points and are two points away from the European places and eight points away from the UEFA Champions League zone.
Background
Numerous meetings between Lille and Stade Rennais with a favorable balance for Lille who won 39 times, 28 times Stade Rennais won and 32 times the match ended in a draw. The last time they met was on May 21 in Ligue 1, a match that ended in a 2-2 draw. In the last six meetings, Lille have either won or drawn
Venue: The match will be played at the Stade Pierre Mauroy, a stadium that was built in 2012 and has a capacity of 50186 spectators.
Preview of the match
Lille and Stade de Rennais meet in the 14th matchday of Ligue 1
