Villarreal vs Mallorca: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned here to follow Villarreal vs Mallorca
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the Villarreal vs Mallorca, as well as the latest information from the Estadio la Ceracute;mica. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Villarreal vs Mallorca?
The match between Villarreal and Mallorca can be followed on television through ESPN +
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL
What time is the Villarreal vs Mallorca match?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 11:30 hrs.
Brazil: 12:30 hrs.
Chile: 11:30 hrs .
Colombia: 11:30 hrs .
Ecuador: 11:30 hrs .
Spain: 18:30 hrs .
México: 11:30 hrs
Paraguay: 12: 30 hrs .
Peru: 11:30 hrs .
Uruguay: 13:30 hrs .
England: 17: 30 hrs
EEUU:12:30 hrs .
Australia: 02:30 hrs .
India: 20:15 hrs .
Player to follow in Mallorca
Muriqi is Mallorca's top scorer and LaLiga's top scorer with six goals and has already surpassed last year's records. The striker from Kosovo has scored in the last two games.
Player to watch at Villarreal
Alex Baena has scored 8 goals in the 18 matches he has played and has provided one assist, four in domestic competition and the other four in the UEFA Europa League. He returns to play in LaLiga after missing the match against Athletic due to suspension;
How does Mallorca arrive?
Mallorca, coached by Mexican Javier Aguirre, arrives after a 1-1 draw at home against Espanyol. This team has achieved only one victory in the last six matches they have played. In the classification of the national competition 14º with 13 points, but with only two points ahead of the relegation places.
How is Villarreal coming along?
The team coached by Quique Setien fell in the last match in Poland by 3-0 against Lech Polzan in the UEFA Conference League, although Villarreal was not playing for anything since they had already qualified for the round of 16. Meanwhile, in the domestic competition, they arrive after losing 1-0 to Athletic. They are currently in eighth position with 18 points, just three points away from the European places.
Background
A total of 46 times Villarreal and Mallorca have faced each other, with a favorable balance for Villarreal, who have won 20 matches, while 14 have been won by Mallorca. The other 12 matches have ended in a draw. The última time they met was in January 2022 in which Villarreal goleó by 3-0, which in addition ús won or tied in the últimos three matches. Mallorca's última victory in this duel was in 2019
Venue: The match will be played at the Ciutat de Valencia, a stadium built in 1969 with a capacity of 25324 spectators.
Preview of the match
Villarreal and Mallorca face each other in the 13th LaLiga Santander match of the season.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Villarreal vs Mallorca in LaLiga
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.