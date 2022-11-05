West Ham vs Crystal Palace: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Premier League
Image: West Ham

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
12:19 AMan hour ago

Tune in here West Ham vs Crystal PalaceLive Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this West Ham vs Crystal Palace match.
12:14 AMan hour ago

How to watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game West Ham vs Crystal Palace live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Telemundo Deportes Em Vivo, NBC Sports App, USA Network, Telemundo, nbcsports.com app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:09 AMan hour ago

What time is West Ham vs Crystal Palace match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game West Ham vs Crystal Palace of 6th November 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 11AM in Star+
Bolivia: 10AM in Star+
Brazil: 11AM in Star+
Chile: 10AM in Star+
Colombia: 9AM in Star+
Ecuador: 9AM in Star+
USA (ET): 10AM in Telemundo Deportes Em Vivo, NBC Sports App, USA Network, Telemundo, nbcsports.com
Spain: 2PM in DAZN
Mexico: 9AM in Paramount+
Paraguay: 11AM in Star+
Peru: 9AM in Star+
Uruguay: 11AM in Star+
Venezuela: 10AM in Star+

12:04 AMan hour ago

Referee

Paul Tierney will referee the match, with Constantine Hatzidakis and Neil Davies as assistant referees and John Brooks as fourth official. Michael Salisbury will be in charge of VAR, with Derek Eaton assisting.
11:59 PMan hour ago

Probable Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace's probable line-up for the match is: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, and Mitchell; Schlupp, Doucoure, and Eze; Ayew, Zaha, and Olise.
11:54 PMan hour ago

Probable West Ham

The probable West Ham team for the match is: Areola, Kehrer, Dawson, Zouma and Creswell; Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Downes and Benrahma; Scamacca.
11:49 PMan hour ago

Injuries

At West Ham Cornet and Fabianksi are expected to remain out, still recovering from injuries. At Palace Downes is injured, with McArthur and Richards out.
11:44 PMan hour ago

Premier League

West Ham and Crystal Palace are in the middle of the table. West Ham are in 14th place with 14 points, tied with Leicester and Everton, one point below Leeds and one above Bournemouth, and two behind Aston Villa and Southampton, the latter being the first in the relegation zone. Crystal Palace have 16 points and are in 11th position, one point above Leeds, tied with Brentford and Liverpool, and three below Fulham.
11:39 PMan hour ago

Last Matches: Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace on the other side comes to the game of one defeat and two wins as well. The first was a 2-1 home win over Wolverhampton, with goals from Eze and Zaha, turning after Traoré opened the scoring, on the 18th. After that, on Saturday (22), away from home, the defeat was to Everton, 3-0, with goals from Calvert-Lewin, Gordon and McNeill. Finally, on Saturday (29), the victory was 1-0, with a goal from Édouard, over Southampton.
11:34 PMan hour ago

Last Matches: West Ham

West Ham come into this game on the back of two wins and one loss. In the Conference League the first victory was on Thursday (27), over Silkerborg by 1-0 at home, with a goal by Lanzini. After that, on Sunday (30), the defeat came to Manchester United by 1-0, away from home, with a goal by Rashford. Finally, away from home, in the Conference League once again, the victory was 3-0, over FCSB, with goals from Pablo Fornals, who scored twice, and Dawa, who scored an own goal.
11:29 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Premier League match: West Ham vs Crystal Palace Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo