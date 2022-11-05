Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in LaLiga
12:22 AM42 minutes ago

Tune in here Atlético Madrid vs EspanyolLive Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlético Madrid vs Espanyol match.
12:17 AMan hour ago

How to watch Atlético Madrid vs Espanyol Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Atlético Madrid vs Espanyol live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ESPN Deportes+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:12 AMan hour ago

What time is Atlético Madrid vs Espanyol match for LaLiga?

This is the start time of the game Atlético Madrid vs Espanyol of 6th November 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 10AM in Star+, ESPN Extra
Bolivia: 9AM in Star+, ESPN Extra
Brazil: 10AM in Star+
Chile: 9AM in Star+, ESPN Extra
Colombia: 8AM in Star+, ESPN Extra
Ecuador: 8AM in Star+, ESPN Extra
USA (ET): 9AM in ESPN Deportes+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
Spain: 1PM in DAZN, DAZN LaLiga
Mexico: 8AM in Sky HD, Blue To Go Everywhere Video
Paraguay: 10AM in Star+
Peru: 8AM in Star+, ESPN Extra
Uruguay: 10AM in Star+, ESPN Extra
Venezuela: 9AM in Star+, ESPN Extra

12:07 AMan hour ago

Referee

Juan Luis Pulido Santana will be the referee of the match, with Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva and Iker De Francisco Grijalba as assistants.
12:02 AMan hour ago

Probabla Espanyol

The probable Espanyol team for the match is: Lecomte, Olivan, Cabrera, Gomez and Gil; Exposito, Souza and Sergi Darder; Puado, Joselu and Braithwaite.
11:57 PMan hour ago

Probable Atlético

Atlético's probable team for the match is: Oblak, Reinildo, Giménez and Savic; Carrasco, Witsel, Kondogbia, De Paul and Correa; Morata and Griezmann.
11:52 PMan hour ago

Injuries

Atleti will not be able to use the injured Koke and Lemar, Llorente may follow out, also injured, along with Saul, who is suspended. Espanyol will be without the injured Pedrosa and Sánchez, the team's only absentees.
11:47 PMan hour ago

Simeone!

Simeone commented about the elimination in the last position of the group in the Champions League, about his permanence in the team, where there are rumors about a non-renewal of contract, but also took the opportunity to leave an 'indirect' for - possibly - João Félix: "We were in last place in a deserved way. We have to learn. Europe is behind us, now the league is left. On Sunday, we hope to regain our strength to play a good game. We will react with work, calm and looking at the situations that in the Champions League caused us this difficulty to defend in every game, especially away from home, and also not being able to score. We will work for what we have left: LaLiga and the Copa del Rey. When you are so long identified with something, it's because you have passion. If not, you wouldn't do it. The day this goes out, I'll go somewhere else, because I can't give half. It's either everything, or nothing. If I have to guide myself through a cycle, by my fourth year I was being told the cycle was over. "I have youngsters who have been playing for some time in the team and who think they are Maradona. When I don't put them in, total frustration happens, and then when they come in, that frustration stays in their brain and prevents them from showing their best version."
11:42 PMan hour ago

LaLiga

Atlético are in third position with 23 points, tied with Betis and Osasuna, one point above Real Sociedad and two above Athletic Bilbao, closing in on nine below Real Madrid. Espanyol is in 16th place with 11 points, tied with Celta and Cadiz, the latter being the first in the relegation zone, and one above Sevilla and two below Girona and Mallorca and three below Getafe.
11:37 PMan hour ago

Last Matches: Espanyol

Espanyol on the other side comes to the match after two draws and one defeat. The defeat came first, to Osasuna, away from home, on the 20th, with Budimir scoring the only goal of the match. After that, on Sunday (23), the draw was at home, 2-2, with Elche, with goals from Puado and Braithwaite for the home team, while Peña and Verdú scored. Finally, on Friday (28), the draw was away, 1-1, with Mallorca, with Muriqi opening the scoring and Romero equalizing.
11:32 PM2 hours ago

Last Matches: Atlético Madrid

Atletico Madrid come into the match on the back of two defeats and a draw in their last few games. The tie was in the Champions League, at home, with Leverkusen, on Wednesday (26), which ended 2-2, with goals from Diaby and Hudson-Odoi for the visitors and goals from Carrasco and De Paul for the hosts. After that, on Saturday (29), the defeat came away from home, 3-2, to Cadiz, with Bondonda opening the scoring, Fernandez extending, while John Felix sought the equalizer, but Sobrino scored and gave the victory to the hosts. Finally, on Tuesday (01), the defeat was to Porto, in the Champions League, away from home, with Taremi opening the scoring and Eustáqui scoring the second, while Marcano, in an own goal, scored an own goal at the end, eliminating Atleti from the competition still in the group stage.
11:27 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022-23 LaLiga match: Atlético Madrid vs Espanyol Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

