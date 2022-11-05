Estoril vs Benfica: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Primeira Liga

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Estoril vs Benfica Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Estoril vs Benfica live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and RTPi app.
What time isEstoril vs Benfica match for Primeira Liga?
This is the start time of the game Estoril vs Benfica of 6th November 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 5:30PM in Star+
Bolivia: 4:30PM in Star+
Brazil: 5:30PM in ESPN2, Star+
Chile: 4:30PM in Star+
Colombia: 3:30PM in Star+
Ecuador: 3:30PM in Star+
USA (ET): 4:30PM in RTPi
Spain: 8:30PM in RTPi
Mexico: 3:30PM in Star+
Paraguay: 5:30PM in Star+
Peru: 3:30PM in Star+
Uruguay: 5:30PM in Star+
Venezuela: 4:30PM in Star+
Referee
Nuno Almeida will be the owner of the whistle, with Pedro Felisberto and Francisco Pereira as assistants, besides Anzhony Rodrigues as four referee. The VAR will be commanded by Hugo Miguel, with Bruno Jesus as assistant.
Probable Benfica
Benfica's likely team for the match is: Vlachodimos, Bah, Silva, Otamendi and Grimaldo; Aursnes, Fernandez, David Neres, Rafa Silva and João Mário; Gonçalo Ramos.
Probable Estoril
The probable Estoril team for the match is: Silva, Santos, Alvaro, Africo and Joãozinho; Rosier, Ndiaye, Siliki, Gouveia and Martins; Erison.
Injuries
Estoril will not have Daniel Figueira, suspended, while Benfica will not be able to use the injured Draxler and Felipe Morato.
Primeira Liga
Benfica leads the group by a wide margin with 31 points, five clear of Porto and six clear of Braga. Estoril is in the middle of the table, with 16 points, one below Boavista and three behind Portimonense and Arouca, as well as being one above Chaves and three above Rio Ave and Vizela.
Last Matches: Benfica
Benfica comes to the match on the back of three wins where, curiously, they have scored 15 goals. The first of them, in the Champions League, was at home, on Tuesday (25), by 4-3, over Juventus, playing at home, with goals from Antonio Silva, João Mário and Rafa Silva, twice, while Moise Kean, Milik and McKennie scored. On Saturday (29), the victory came at home again, over Chaves, by 5-0, with goals from David Neres, Grimaldo, Gonçalo Ramos, Musa and Rafa Silva. Finally, away from home, in the Champions League, the victory was 6-1, over Maccabi Haifa, on Wednesday (2), with Gonçalo Ramos opening the scoring, Chery equalizing and then Musa, Grimaldo, Rafa Silva, Henrique and João Mário scored, which gave Benfica the first place in the group.
Last Matches: Estoril
Estoril comes to the game from three different results. The victory was in the Cup of Portugal, away 3-2, on the 14th, with goals from João Carvalho, Siliki and Erison, while Pedro and Tiago Duque deducted. After that came the defeat, 2-0 at home to Braga, on Saturday (22), with goals from Mohamed and Vitor Carvalho. Finally, the tie was away from home, 1-1, with Portimonense on Sunday (30), with Erison opening the scoring and Welinton tying.
