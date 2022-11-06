Olympique de Marsella vs Olympique de Lyon Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Ligue 1

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Olympique de Marsella vs Olympique de Lyon in the Ligue 1
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Olympique de Marsella vs Olympique de Lyon match in the Ligue 1.
What time is Olympique de Marsella vs Olympique de Lyon match for Ligue 1?
This is the start time of the game Olympique de Marsella vs Olympique de Lyon of November 06th, in several countries:
México: 13:45 horas CDMX
Argentina: 15:5 horas
Chile: 14:45 horas
Colombia: 13:45 horas
Perú: 13:45 horas
EE.UU.: 14:45 horas ET
Ecuador: 13:45 horas
Uruguay: 15:45 horas
Paraguay: 14:45 horas
España: 20:45 horas
Where and how to watch Olympique de Marseille vs Olympique de Lyon and live stream
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
If you want to watch Olympique de Marseille vs Olympique de Lyon in streaming, you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Olympique de Marseille vs Olympique de Lyon in streaming, you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 20th meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and cut the balance, which is very leaning on the side of Lyon, with 9 wins, 8 draws and 2 victories for Marseille.
Last 5 matches
In the last 5 meetings, the balance is in favor of Lyon, having 2 wins and 3 draws, leaving Marseille winless.
Marseille 0-3 Lyon, 1 May, 2022, French Ligue 1
Lyon 2-1 Marseille, 1 Feb, 2022, French Ligue 1
Marseille 1-1 Lyon, Feb 28, 2021, French Ligue 1
Lyon 1-1 Marseille, Oct 4, 2020, French Ligue 1
Lyon 1-0 Marseille, 12 Feb, 2020, Coupe de France
Marseille 0-3 Lyon, 1 May, 2022, French Ligue 1
Lyon 2-1 Marseille, 1 Feb, 2022, French Ligue 1
Marseille 1-1 Lyon, Feb 28, 2021, French Ligue 1
Lyon 1-1 Marseille, Oct 4, 2020, French Ligue 1
Lyon 1-0 Marseille, 12 Feb, 2020, Coupe de France
What about Marseille?
The locals are coming from a not very good streak, coming from losing 1-2 against Tottenham Hotspur in the last Champions League matchday, having a streak of 0 wins, 1 draw and 4 defeats, so they will not want to continue with this streak and keep adding victories, especially to get confidence and get rid of this bad streak they have.
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur, 1 Nov, 2022, UEFA Champions League
Strasbourg 2-2 Marseille, 29 Oct, 2022, French Ligue 1
Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Marseille, 26 Oct, 2022, UEFA Champions League
Marseille 0-1 Lens, 22 Oct, 2022, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Marseille, 16 Oct, 2022, French Ligue 1
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur, 1 Nov, 2022, UEFA Champions League
Strasbourg 2-2 Marseille, 29 Oct, 2022, French Ligue 1
Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Marseille, 26 Oct, 2022, UEFA Champions League
Marseille 0-1 Lens, 22 Oct, 2022, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Marseille, 16 Oct, 2022, French Ligue 1
How are Lyon coming along?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a regular performance, having their last victory against Lille last matchday, winning 1-0, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team.
Lyon 1-0 Lille, 30 Oct, 2022, French Ligue 1
Montpellier 1-2 Lyon, 22 Oct, 2022, French Ligue 1
Stade Rennais 3-2 Lyon, 16 Oct, 2022, French Ligue 1
Lyon 1-1 Toulouse, 7 Oct, 2022, French Ligue 1
Lens 1-0 Lyon, Oct 2, 2022, France Ligue 1
Lyon 1-0 Lille, 30 Oct, 2022, French Ligue 1
Montpellier 1-2 Lyon, 22 Oct, 2022, French Ligue 1
Stade Rennais 3-2 Lyon, 16 Oct, 2022, French Ligue 1
Lyon 1-1 Toulouse, 7 Oct, 2022, French Ligue 1
Lens 1-0 Lyon, Oct 2, 2022, France Ligue 1
Watch out for this Marseille player
The Chilean striker, Alexis Sanchez has had an acceptable performance, playing in 8 games as a starter and 2 as a substitute, scoring 4 goals and 0 assists, being the main striker of the team, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments despite having high caliber competition, looking to be crucial in this match to give them confidence to their team looking to change their streak.
Watch out for this Lyon player
French striker, 31-year-old Alexandre Lacazette has performed well, playing in 13 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 8 goals and 3 assists, being the crucial striker of the team, looking to continue his streak and victory for his team.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Ligue 1 match between Olympique de Marseille vs Olympique de Lyon. The match will take place at the Stade Vélodrome at 2:45pm.