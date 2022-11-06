Boca Juniors vs Racing Club: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Campeones Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Boca Juniors vs Racing Club Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Boca Juniors vs Racing Club live, as well as the latest information from Estadio Único Villa Mercedes Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Boca Juniors vs Racing Club live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Boca Juniors vs Racing Club match live on TV and online?
The Boca Juniors vs Racing Club match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Boca Juniors vs Racing Club?
This is the kick-off time for the Boca Juniors vs Racing Club match on November 6, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 17:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 16:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 17:00 hrs. -
Chile: 16:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 15:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 15:00 hrs. -
Spain: 22:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 14:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 16:00 hrs. -
Peru: 15:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 17:00 hrs. -
Referee team
Referee: Facundo Tello
Assistant 1: Cristian Navarro
Assistant 2: Sebastián Raineri
Fourth official: Leandro Rey Hilfer
Fifth official: Gerardo Carretero
VAR: Diego Abal
AVAR 1: Lucas Novelli
AVAR 2: Diego Verlotta
Key player at Rancing Club
One of the players to keep in mind in Rancing Club is Matías Rojas, the 27 year old left midfielder born in Paraguay played 17 games in the last edition of the Argentine League, in which he managed to give four assists and score five goals, against Vélez Sarsfield, Tigre, Banfield, Defensa Y Justicia and River Plate.
Key player at Boca Juniors
One of the most key players in Boca Juniors is Sebastián Villa, the 26-year-old Colombian-born left-sided attacker played 18 games in the last edition of the Argentine League in which he managed to provide seven assists and score four goals against Arsenal de Sarandí, Barracas Central, Estudiantes de La Plata and Independiente de Avellaneda.
History Boca Juniors vs Racing Club
In total, the two teams have met 75 times since 1986, with Boca Juniors dominating the record with 35 wins, 18 draws and Racing Club winning 20.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Boca Juniors with 115 goals to Racing Club's 80.
Actuality - Racing Club
Racing Club had a good performance in the last edition of the Argentine League, as it ranked second in the standings with 50 points, after playing 27 games, winning 14, drawing eight and losing five, scoring 41 goals and conceding 24, for a goal difference of +17.
Lanús 0 - 1 Racing Club
- Last three matches
Racing Club 1 - 2 River Plate
Tigre 2 - 3 Racing Club
Actuality - Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors had a very good performance in the last edition of the Argentine League, after playing 27 games and being crowned champion of the competition, this after accumulating 52 points after winning 16 games, tying four and losing seven, scoring 34 goals and conceding 28, for a goal difference of +6.
Gimanasia y Esgrima de La Plata 1 - 2 Boca Juniors
- Last three games
Boca Juniors 2 - 2 Independiente de Avellaneda
Patronato de Parana 1 - 1 Boca Juniors
The match will be played at the Estadio Único Villa Mercedes Stadium
The match between Boca Juniors and Racing Club will take place at the Estadio Único Villa Mercedes Stadium in the city of Villa Mercedes (Argentina), built in 2016 and with a capacity for approximately 30,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Boca Juniors vs Racing Club match, valid for the Trofeo de Campeones 2022 Final.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
