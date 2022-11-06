Boca Juniors vs Racing Club: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Campeones Match
Image: Twitter Boca Juniors

12:27 AM37 minutes ago

Tune in here Boca Juniors vs Racing Club Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Boca Juniors vs Racing Club live, as well as the latest information from Estadio Único Villa Mercedes Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Boca Juniors vs Racing Club live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
12:22 AM42 minutes ago

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Racing Club match live on TV and online?

The Boca Juniors vs Racing Club match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
12:17 AMan hour ago

What time is Boca Juniors vs Racing Club?

This is the kick-off time for the Boca Juniors vs Racing Club match on November 6, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 17:00 hrs. - 
Bolivia: 16:00 hrs. - 
Brazil: 17:00 hrs. - 
Chile: 16:00 hrs. - 
Colombia: 15:00 hrs. - 
Ecuador: 15:00 hrs. - 
Spain: 22:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 14:00 hrs. -  
Paraguay: 16:00 hrs. - 
Peru: 15:00 hrs. - 
Uruguay: 17:00 hrs. - 
12:12 AMan hour ago

Referee team

Referee: Facundo Tello
Assistant 1: Cristian Navarro
Assistant 2: Sebastián Raineri
Fourth official: Leandro Rey Hilfer
Fifth official: Gerardo Carretero
VAR: Diego Abal
AVAR 1: Lucas Novelli
AVAR 2: Diego Verlotta
12:07 AMan hour ago

Key player at Rancing Club

One of the players to keep in mind in Rancing Club is Matías Rojas, the 27 year old left midfielder born in Paraguay played 17 games in the last edition of the Argentine League, in which he managed to give four assists and score five goals, against Vélez Sarsfield, Tigre, Banfield, Defensa Y Justicia and River Plate.
12:02 AMan hour ago

Key player at Boca Juniors

One of the most key players in Boca Juniors is Sebastián Villa, the 26-year-old Colombian-born left-sided attacker played 18 games in the last edition of the Argentine League in which he managed to provide seven assists and score four goals against Arsenal de Sarandí, Barracas Central, Estudiantes de La Plata and Independiente de Avellaneda.
11:57 PMan hour ago

History Boca Juniors vs Racing Club

In total, the two teams have met 75 times since 1986, with Boca Juniors dominating the record with 35 wins, 18 draws and Racing Club winning 20.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Boca Juniors with 115 goals to Racing Club's 80.
11:52 PMan hour ago

Actuality - Racing Club

Racing Club had a good performance in the last edition of the Argentine League, as it ranked second in the standings with 50 points, after playing 27 games, winning 14, drawing eight and losing five, scoring 41 goals and conceding 24, for a goal difference of +17.
  • Last three matches

Lanús 0 - 1 Racing Club
Racing Club 1 - 2 River Plate
Tigre 2 - 3 Racing Club

11:47 PMan hour ago

Actuality - Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors had a very good performance in the last edition of the Argentine League, after playing 27 games and being crowned champion of the competition, this after accumulating 52 points after winning 16 games, tying four and losing seven, scoring 34 goals and conceding 28, for a goal difference of +6.
  • Last three games

Gimanasia y Esgrima de La Plata 1 - 2 Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors 2 - 2 Independiente de Avellaneda
Patronato de Parana 1 - 1 Boca Juniors

11:42 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Estadio Único Villa Mercedes Stadium

The match between Boca Juniors and Racing Club will take place at the Estadio Único Villa Mercedes Stadium in the city of Villa Mercedes (Argentina), built in 2016 and with a capacity for approximately 30,000 spectators.
Image: agenciasanluis.com
11:37 PMan hour ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Boca Juniors vs Racing Club match, valid for the Trofeo de Campeones 2022 Final. 
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo