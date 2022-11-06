Betis vs Sevilla: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Statements Real Betis
Manuel Pellegrini: "We all know that nerves are special, especially in this city, where there is a very positive rivalry. The important thing is that our team is the same as the one that has been playing in previous matches. In these matches, the moments of each team are not important. We have to think that our team has to play the best game possible, because we are playing against a great team. The hatchet is never buried between Betis and Sevilla".
Statements Sevilla
Jorge Sampaoli: "This match should give us incredible joy for being able to play it. The motivation is endogenous, everyone will be at their best to play this match. Beyond the different positions in the table, there is a different effect and we have to take advantage of it. The message is that the team will try to overcome the difficulties it has with a competitive decision for 90 minutes. It is a match to be played with players who are 100% mentally and in preparation", he commented.
Last lineup Sevilla
Bono; Montiel, Gudelj, Rekik and Acuña; Jordán, Rakitic and Óliver Torres; Navas, Lamela and Rafa Mir.
Last lineup Real Betis
Bravo; Sabaly, Edgar, Pezzella y Álex Moreno; William Carvalho, Guardado y Sergio Canales; Luiz Henrique, Fekir y Borja Iglesias.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Real Betis vs Sevilla match will be José María Sánchez; José Luis González, first line; Javier Alberola, second line.
How does Sevilla arrive?
On the other hand, Sevilla, coached by Jorge Sampaoli, has not found good soccer this season and is experiencing one of the worst streaks in its history. In the Champions League, they failed to advance to the round of 16 and are coming off a 3-1 defeat against Manchester City, sending them to the Europa League playoffs. In LaLiga, the Sevillian team is in the relegation zone, in penultimate place with only 10 points, the result of 2 wins, 4 draws and 6 defeats. In their most recent home league match, Sevilla was defeated at home by Rayo Vallecano by a score of 0-1.
How does Real Betis arrive?
Betis, coached by Manuel Pellegrini, is having a very good season and wants to continue its good run before the soccer break for the World Cup in Qatar. The green and white team qualified as group winners in the Europa League and comes from beating HJK Helsinki to finish as leader of their sector. In LaLiga, Real Betis is coming off a 2-0 away win over Real Sociedad to record its seventh win of the tournament and accumulate 23 points from seven wins, two draws and three defeats, placing it in fourth place in the overall standings, tied with Atlético de Madrid.
Matchday 13
We continue with the activity in LaLiga! Before the players focus on the World Cup in Qatar, the penultimate matchday before the World Cup will be played. The Spanish league in its 2022-2023 season continues this day, and Real Betis and Sevilla will see matchday 13 activity, in a new edition of the Sevillian derby. On the one hand, Betis is having a good season in the local league and in the Europa League, while Sevilla is not finding its way and will be looking to get out of the bottom of the table.
The match will be played at the Stadium Benito Villamarin
The Real Betis vs Sevilla match will be played at the Benito Villamarin stadium, in Seville, Spain. Kickoff is scheduled at 16:00 hrs (ET).
