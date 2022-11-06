Tottenham vs Liverpool: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Premier League
Photo VAVEL

In a few moments we will share the starting eleven for Tottenham vs Liverpool live. In addition to the details of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with the minute by minute in VAVEL
Player to watch from Liverpool: Roberto Firming

The 31 year old Brazilian striker is having a fantastic season. He obviously was not planed to be the starting option, but since Diogo Jota got injured he stepped up and became the starting option since matchday one. He started scoring for fun, and he is now the top scorer of the team with 6 goals, and also he has assisted 3 times. Liverpool is a team that scores many goals, right now they have scored 23, and Firmino has been involved in many of the goals. 

Also, he is an expert scoring against Tottenham. In the last 8 matches, he has scored 5 goals. Will he appear tomorrow against Tottenham?

 

 

 

 

 

Player to watch from Tottenham: Harry Kane

The 29 year old striker is having a good season for Tottenham, he is obviously not Erling Haaland who has scored 18 goals already, but he is the second top scorer of the league with 10 goals and has assisted once, that is almost 50% of the goals scored by Tottenham

In the UEFA Champions League, Harry Kane has not featured much as Tottenham only scored 8 goals in the group stage. Harry Kane participated in three goals; one goal and two assists. Will he appear tomorrow against Liverpool? Or will someone else take away the prominence?

 

 

 

 

 

Tomorrow's times for the match!

Last XI from Liverpool

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Aronld, Joe Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara; Roberto Firmino; Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah
Last XI from Tottenham

Hugo Lloris; Ben Davies, Clement Lenglet, Davinson Sanchez; Ryan Sessegnon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Yves Bissouma, Oliver Skipp, Emerson Royal; Hary Kane, Heung-Min Son
Liverpool come from a shocking loss!

The reds are not having a good season in the Premier League they are now in 9th place with 16 points out of 39 possible! They have won 4 matches, drawn 4 and lost 4. Jurgen Klopp is not happy with these results. Last matchday they played at Anfield Against Leeds United, and there where some players like Virgil Van Dijk that had never lost at Anfield, but Leeds United came and won. The match started really bad for Liverpool, because Rodrigo Moreno scored in the 4th minute, but 10 minutes later Mohamed Salah got the Equalizer, but as I said, the Premier League is full of surprises; Crysencio Summerville scored the winner in the 89th minute and broke Van Dijk's record. Also, Liverpool before this match they came from another loss against Nottningham Forest, thanks to a solitary goal from Taiwo Awoniyi. 

 

Liverpool in Champions League, on the other hand did pretty well, they got 15 points and placed second in their group. Can they beat Tottenham tomorrow?

Tottenham come from a big victory!

Tottenham are having a really good season in the Premier League, they are now in third place, with 13 games played, 8 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses, they have scored 26 goals and conceded 16. Last matchday was an impressive win for Tottenham, because they played Bournemouth and they where 2-0 down in the 50th minute, but the Premier League is full of surprises and Ryan Sessegnon scored the first goal in the 57th minute, then Ben Davies scored the 2-2 in the 73rd minute and Rodrigo Bentancur scored the winner in the last minutes of the match. 

 

Also, Tottenham are having a good season in the UEFA Champions League. The group they had was really tough, because in the 6th matchday everything got decided and Tottenham went through in first place of their group, after 3 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss. Can Tottenham win tomorrow against Liverpool?

Promissing duel!

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium located in London; England will be the stadium that will house the match between Tottenham and Liverpool corresponding to matchday 15 of the Premier League. This stadium has space for  62,062 people. 

 

This stadium was inaugurated the 3rd of April of 2019, after the remodeling of the White Hart Lane. The White Hart Lane had space for 36,285 people, so the reconstruction of the stadium duplicated the capacity of the stadium. 

 

Either White Hart Lane or Tottenham Hotspur Stadium have not been a stadium that houses any matches from the World Cup or the Euros, but the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium made their own history, because Heung Min-Son scored the first official goal of the stadium in matchday 31 against Crystal Palace in the 55th minute, and then Christian Eriksen scored the second goal to secure the first win in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

