Tottenham vs Liverpool: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Premier League

Player to watch from Liverpool: Roberto Firming
Also, he is an expert scoring against Tottenham. In the last 8 matches, he has scored 5 goals. Will he appear tomorrow against Tottenham?
Player to watch from Tottenham: Harry Kane
In the UEFA Champions League, Harry Kane has not featured much as Tottenham only scored 8 goals in the group stage. Harry Kane participated in three goals; one goal and two assists. Will he appear tomorrow against Liverpool? Or will someone else take away the prominence?
Tomorrow's times for the match!
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Bolivia: 12:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Chile: 1:30 PM
Colombia: 11:30 AM
Ecuador: 11:30 AM
USA (ET): 11:30 AM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Paraguay: 1:30 PM
Peru: 11:30 AM
Uruguay: 1:30 PM
Liverpool come from a shocking loss!
Liverpool in Champions League, on the other hand did pretty well, they got 15 points and placed second in their group. Can they beat Tottenham tomorrow?
Tottenham come from a big victory!
Also, Tottenham are having a good season in the UEFA Champions League. The group they had was really tough, because in the 6th matchday everything got decided and Tottenham went through in first place of their group, after 3 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss. Can Tottenham win tomorrow against Liverpool?
Promissing duel!
This stadium was inaugurated the 3rd of April of 2019, after the remodeling of the White Hart Lane. The White Hart Lane had space for 36,285 people, so the reconstruction of the stadium duplicated the capacity of the stadium.
Either White Hart Lane or Tottenham Hotspur Stadium have not been a stadium that houses any matches from the World Cup or the Euros, but the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium made their own history, because Heung Min-Son scored the first official goal of the stadium in matchday 31 against Crystal Palace in the 55th minute, and then Christian Eriksen scored the second goal to secure the first win in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium