Juventus vs Inter: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Italian Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Juventus vs Internazionale Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Juventus vs Internazionale Italian Serie A match.
What time is the Juventus vs Internazionale match for Italian Serie A Match 2022?
This is the start time of the game Juventus vs Internazionale of November 6th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 9:45 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Last Lineup Juventus
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Wojciech Szczesny, Danilo, Frederico Gatti, Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie, Filip Kostic, Matìas Soulè, Arkadiusz Milik, and Fabio Miretti.
Wojciech Szczesny, Danilo, Frederico Gatti, Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie, Filip Kostic, Matìas Soulè, Arkadiusz Milik, and Fabio Miretti.
Last lineup of Internazionale
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Samir Handanovic, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar, Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolò Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Matteo Darmian, Denzel Dumfries, Joaquín Correa and Lautaro Martínez.
Samir Handanovic, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar, Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolò Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Matteo Darmian, Denzel Dumfries, Joaquín Correa and Lautaro Martínez.
Juventus players to watch
There are three Juventus players that we should keep an eye on and who have a very important role in the team. The first is striker Dusan Vlahovic (#9), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 6 goals in 10 games played and he scored in the last game against Torino. Another player is Juan Cuadrado (#11), he plays in the midfield position and at 34 years old he is the team's biggest assister with 4 assists in 11 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on forward Arkadiusz Milik (#14), he is the second highest scorer for the team in the season with 3 goals, he is a great substitute who always helps his team to win.
Juventus in the tournament
Just like Inter, Juventus had a great start of the season in Serie A, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 12 of the tournament they have a total of 22 points after 6 wins, 4 draws and 2 losses. They are located in the eighth position of the general table and if they want to steal seventh place from Udinese they will have to win the match. Sunday's game will be very difficult as Inter is a good team and they are in a better position than Juventus. Their last match was on October 29, ending in a 1-0 loss against Lecce at Via del Mare. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage playing at home and that their fans support them.
Internazionale players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Inter's attacking attack and any of them are likely to score in the game against Juventus. Austrian striker Romelu Lukaku (#90), a player who returns from injury and who in the 2022-2023 season has scored 1 goal and an assist in 4 games. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Lautaro Martínez (#10), he plays in the forward position and is the team's top scorer with 6 goals in 12 games played. He got his sixth goal last game and could get his seventh on Sunday. Finally, midfielder Nicolò Barella (#23) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the team's biggest assister on the season with 4 assists in 12 games played and we could see him get the fifth assist from him against Juventus.
Inter Milan in the tournament
The Milan soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of Serie A (Italy's first soccer division) very well, they are in sixth position in the general table with 8 wins, 0 draws and 4 losses, achieving 24 points . Inter seeks to be placed at the top of the tournament this season so they must win all possible games and they will be the champions of this season. Their last game was on Saturday October 29, 2022, they won 3-0 against Sampdoria at the Giuseppe Meazza. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
The Allianz Stadium is located in the city of Turin, Italy. It will host this match and has a capacity of 41,000 spectators. It was inaugurated on September 8, 2011, it is currently the home of Juventus Football Club of Serie A and its construction cost 155 million euros.