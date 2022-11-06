Chivas vs America Women's: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga MX Femenil Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this player America
Katty Martinez, striker, at 24 years of age the player has already been champion of the Liga MX Femenil on four occasions with Tigres, this striker's eye for goal is unique, for the series against Chivas she has already been a factor in generating scoring plays, the simple fact of being in the box causes the defenders to look to mark her and thus create spaces, with her on the field the danger is always constant.
𝐁𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐬 𝐝í𝐚𝐬 𝐀𝐌É𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐀 🦅✨ pic.twitter.com/IyGNErLp9C— Club América Femenil (@AmericaFemenil) October 19, 2022
Watch out for this Chivas player
Alicia Cervantes, forward, 28 years old, the player comes from being scoring champion in a tournament where they won the title, for this tournament between calls to the national team and a strong injury, the player could not fight again as a scorer, but despite that she was the top scorer for Chivas, for the duel against America they will need to provide balls in the area and thus seek qualification to the final, the player has talent and knows how to convert even in unfavorable situations.
America's latest lineup
Gonzalez, Orejel, Pereira, Rodriguez, Luna, Kaci, Cuevas, Hernandez, Camberos, Palacios, Martinez.
Latest Chivas lineup
Espino; Rodriguez, Godinez, Bernal, Torres; Montero, Jaramillo; Soto, Bejarano, Montoya, Cervantes.
Background
America 3-1 Chivas, Apertura 2022
Chivas 2-2 America, Apertura 2022
America 1-2 Chivas, Clausura 2022
Chivas 0-0 America, Apertura 2021
America 2-1 Chivas, Apertura 2021
Chivas 2-0 America, Apertura 2021
America close to another final
America Femenil, has become a very competitive team in the league and tournament after tournament is part of the conversation as a candidate for the title, last season they had a great regular phase, but it was in the Liguilla where the team fell short, for this tournament with a new coach the team returned to have good numbers to qualify for the Liguilla, their first series of Liguilla was against Xolos, a team that was not a favorite for the title, the first leg they could only win by the minimum and in the second leg it was enough with two wins to advance to the semifinals, Chivas would be their rival and without a doubt they would want to take away the possibility of winning the title again, to the surprise of many, the first leg was controlled by the Eagles and they took a comfortable advantage for the second leg, it will be interesting to see how they approach the game to be able to reach the final, but the first step has already been taken.
Chivas improves or leaves
Chivas Femenil, the current champions of the league, last season gave a great show of play that catapulted them to a great form for the playoffs, therefore combining factors such as having the scoring champion and having the best defense of the tournament the title came in a great way, for this tournament the team started in a similar way despite not having players who went to Mexican national team and injuries to important players, By the end of the tournament Chivas had an important drop in their game and even though they kept the leadership, it was evident that something had changed, after advancing to the semifinals with some problems in the previous round, Chivas in the first match against America had a terrible performance and did not show the soccer they had been showing in the regular season, now the team must win the game with a difference of two goals or more.
It all comes down to the Akron
The first leg at the Azteca Stadium turned out to be very good for the home team and not so good for the visitors, in a stadium full of red and white fans, the home team was able to annul the champions and despite having the fans against them, the goals and the stadium horns boomed in favor of America, The home team went ahead by three goals and it was a goal in the added time that kept Chivas alive in the second leg, the Red and Whites need to tie the aggregate with two goals to advance to the final, without a doubt this Monday's game will be more than intense.