Napoli vs Empoli: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Serie A Match

Last lineup Empoli
Vicario; Stojanovic, Ismajli, Luperto, Marchizza; Henderson, Ricci, Zurkowski; Bajrami; Pinamonti, Di Francesco
Last lineup Napoli
Meret, Di Lorenzo, Ostigard, Minjae, Olivera, Anguissa, Lobotka, Ndombele, Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia .
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Napoli vs Empoli will be Luca Pairetto; Galetto, first line; Di Giacinto, second line; Ferrieri Caputi.
How does Empoli arrive?
On the other hand, Paolo Zanetti's Empoli is having a rather irregular season. The Azzurri do not want to fall into relegation positions, so it is important to start taking three points, although today, the task is complicated as they will face the unbeaten leader of Serie A. Empoli are coming from winning at home with a solitary goal by Tommaso Baldanzi to seal their third win of the season against Sassuolo. Empoli are currently in 14th place with three wins, five draws and five defeats for a total of 14 points.
How does Napoli arrive?
The Neapolitan team, coached by Luciano Spalletti, is having a very good season and they want to continue their good run before the soccer break for the World Cup in Qatar. Napoli qualified as group winners in the Champions League, although they lost to Liverpool by a score of 2-0 in their visit to Anfield. In Serie A, the Neapolitans are undefeated and have come from behind in their last match against Atalanta to finish with a 2-1 victory, to accumulate 35 points from eleven wins, two draws and no defeats, thus placing them in first place in the overall Italian league table.
Matchday 14
We continue with the activity in Serie A! Before the players focus on the World Cup in Qatar, the penultimate matchday before the World Cup will be played. The Italian league in its 2022-2023 season continues this day, and Napoli and Empoli will see matchday 14 activity. On one side Napoli is having a good season in the local league and in the Champions League, while Empoli is not finding its way and will be looking to get out of the middle of the table.
The match will be played at the Stadium Diego Armando Maradona
The Napoli vs Empoli match will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Napoli, Italy. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 hrs (ET).
