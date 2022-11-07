Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga
How and where to watch the Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid match live?

The match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid will be played at 4 PM and can be followed on ESPN and Star+. However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid match for La Liga

TV: ESPN
Streaming: Star+
Broadcast time: 17:00 from Brasilia

Where to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid in Argentina?
TV: DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Streaming: DIRECTV Sports App
Broadcast time: 17:00 ART

Where to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid in Canada?
TV: TSN5
Streaming: TSN.ca and TSN App
Broadcast time: 4pm EDT / 1pm PDT

Where to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid in the United States?
TV: ESPN Deportes
Streaming: ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes+
Broadcast time: 4pm EDT / 1pm PDT

Where to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid in Peru?
TV: DIRECTV Sports Peru
Streaming: DIRECTV Sports App
Broadcast time: 15:00 PET

Where to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid in Portugal?
TV: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Broadcast time: 21:00 PTC

REFEREEING

Referee: Juan Martínez Munuera (ESP)
VAR: David Medié Jimenez (ESP)
PROBABLE REAL MADRID LINE UP

Courtois; Carvajal, Alaba, Militão and Mendy; Camavinga (Tchouaméni), Modric and Valverde; Rodrygo, Asensio and Vini Jr.
PROBABLE RAYO VALLECANO LINE UP

Dimitrievski, Balliu, Lejeune, Catena and Fran García; Trejo, Órcar Valentín and Comesaña; Isi, Camello and Álvaro García.
SPEAK, CARLO ANCELOTTI! - REAL MADRID COACH

"Now they have more protagonism, confidence, especially Valverde. He has changed radically from last season, especially the number of goals scored. Vini moves better without the ball and looks for good options inside the area. We played without Karim (Benzema), our protagonist last season, and we are doing very well".

"The individual quality they have is evident. You have to take into account its characteristics, this can sometimes limit the quality. They are very serious and humble professionals. It's a little surprising what they're doing, but not much".

SPEAK, ANDONI IRAOLA! RAYO VALLECANO COACH

“The defeat of Benzema affects them less because in the last games they already played without him and the team was showing a high performance. Kroos is important to them, he gives a lot of control of the game, he's super smart and knows how to interpret football perfectly, but I'm sure another very good one will come out in his place and he will make it difficult for us. That's a good drop for us."

“They are the defending champions of the Champions League and the League, the leader... They are the best team in the world in the areas, which is where the matches are decided. They have been showing for many years that they are definitive there. With and without Benzema. We must give our level so he can give us or not. We played two good games last year against them and we lost, but we gave ourselves the option. They were more successful. I hope that tomorrow we can make a game like this.”

“You look at them because they don't change rosters a lot and coaches keep up, so it serves as a reference for us. We were very brave at the Bernabéu, we played one on one, we were alive until the end, but sometimes he got out of control. Here it was more controlled. We had a clear Courtois took us out, at 80 minutes or so, and many times they made us 0-1. Madrid wins many of these games throughout the year”.

“We also played a lot against Celta. You look at points, ranking and doing your homework. It's a match that the fan scored. You like to play them, but they are not worth more points, I would even say they are worth less because they are not a direct rival. You do less motivation work because the player leaves with an excess of desire to give his best level. We made small mistakes in these games against the big ones. They took what they got. If a guy puts her on the squad, there's nothing to do... We don't make things easy for them”.

“We have to do a lot of things right. Don't let them play at the pace they want the entire game. We know they will finish, they will have more possession of the ball, but we have to enjoy these good moments that we always have. It's a matter of competition. Tactically we know each other. We can't be wrong and staying focused for more than 90 minutes is hard. They forgive less than others.

LAST MATCH

Aiming to take the lead, Rayo Vallecano is coming off a slim 1-0 victory over Sevilla away from home, with a goal from Álvaro Gárcia Rívera. Real Madrid arrives with morale too, as they thrashed Celtic 5-1 in the last round of the Champions League group stage. Modrid, Rodrygo, Asensio, Vini Jr. and Valverde scored for the Whites, while João Filipe diminished for the Scottish visitors.
EYE ON THE GAME

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid, live this Monday (7), at the Vallecas Stadium, at 4pm ET, for the La Liga. The match is valid for the 13th round of the competition.
