Rayadas vs Tigres Women's: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga MX Femenil Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for the Rayadas vs Tigres Femenil live stream.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Rayadas vs Tigres Femenil live, as well as the latest information from the BBVA Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Rayadas vs Tigres Femenil live online
The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports channel. Rayadas vs Tigres Femenil can be tuned in from the live streams of Star+ App. If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Rayadas vs Tigres Femenil Liga MX Femenil Apertura 2022 Women's Semifinal Second Leg match?
This is the kickoff time for the Rayadas vs Tigres Femenil match on November 7, 2022 in several countries: Argentina: 23:06 hours Bolivia: 22:06 hours Brazil: 23:06 hours Chile: 23:06 hours Colombia: 9:06 p.m. Ecuador: 21:06 hours Spain: 04:06 hours United States: 09:06 hours PT and 22:06 hours ET Mexico: 21:06 hours Paraguay: 23:06 hours Peru: 23:06 hours Uruguay: 23:06 hours Venezuela: 10:06 p.m. ET
Tigres Femenil Statement
Carmelina Moscato spoke after the first leg: "It's something that was the result of having 10 players on the field, once again, having that red card affected the tactical play of the match, we had to change it, try to continue with ball possession, I can't say that it was exclusively ball possession that was affected, but rather the issue of resilience at the end, on the contrary, we had to work with that resilience and with the scoreboard favoring us, everything had to do not so much with possession but with the resilience of the team". "Mayor is one of the best players in the league, she is going to affect not only on the field but also emotionally in the team, as she brings out the best in each one of them as well as being the leader on the field but I am fortunate to have a very strong squad where we can have everything we need for a victory on the field, we will play for Mayor as we have been doing for Rangel, with Uche the situation does not look very good, we are not seeing her with the possibility of her playing the second leg, we do not have the official diagnosis and we will be watching the results with her."
Rayadas Statements
Eva Espejo spoke about the defeat in the first leg: "It is evident that in the first 45 minutes we had a couple of hesitations that cost us two goals against, but I applaud the second 45 minutes where the team came out with a different attitude and with the desire to resume what they always do, I will keep those other 45 minutes, we took the first 45 minutes to improve and on Monday we will close as strongly as possible at home". In the end, we were sent off after we had a different way of doing things in the second half, in the end the team looked good despite the circumstance, we will close strong at home, we will have our fans with us and we will have to do what we need to do to be in the final". "In the case of the environment I won't say anything again because they take it to heart I think (laughing). I love it, everything that this club generates, as for the environment you have nothing left to do but enjoy it, it is a full environment, with people so passionate, the 4 trophies on, everything competes and that is appreciated because that makes you live a classic and there is nothing left to do but live it with all the experience and be thankful".
How are Tigres Femenil coming along?
Tigres Femenil qualified for this semifinal after defeating Toluca with a score of nine goals to zero, so they will be looking for another resounding victory to reach the final.
How do Rayadas arrive?
Rayadas arrives at this stage after defeating Pachuca in a categorical manner, and will seek to return to a final in this competition and add one more Cup.
The match will be played at BBVA Stadium
The Rayadas vs Tigres Femenil match will be played at Camp Nou Stadium, located in Monterrey, Nuevo León. The stadium has a capacity for 31,388 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Rayadas vs Tigres Femenil match, corresponding to the second leg semifinal of the Apertura 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil. The match will take place at BBVA Stadium at 23:06 hours.