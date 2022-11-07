Leicester City vs Newport County: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Carabao Cup 2022
Photo: VAVEL

5:27 PM2 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Leicester City vs Newport County

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Leicester City vs Newport County as well as the latest information from the King Power Stadium.
5:22 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Leicester City vs Newport County live?

If you want to watch Leicester City vs Newport County live on television, your option is ESPN +

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

5:17 PM2 hours ago

What time is the Leicester City vs Newport County match?

This is the start time of the match in several countries:

Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Perú: 1:45 PM 
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 PM

5:12 PM2 hours ago

Player to watch in Newport County

Omar Bogle is the team's top player with seven goals in his first season at Newport County. The last time he was on target was on October 29 for a draw.
5:07 PM2 hours ago

Player to watch at Leicester City

James Maddison has six goals and four assists in the Premier League. The England midfielder provided two assists in the last game against Everton.
5:02 PM2 hours ago

How does Newport County get there?

Newport County are coming from eliminating Colchester 2-0 in the first round of the FA Cup and have now gone five consecutive matches without defeat. Meanwhile, in League Two, the fourth national football competition, they are in 18th place with 16 points and only four points clear of the relegation places. They are now 11 points clear of the League One play-off zone.
4:57 PM2 hours ago

How are Leicester City coming along?

Leicester City comes after winning 0-2 against Everton in their last match and have won three of their last four matches. Right now in the Premier League they are in 14th place with 14 points and only two points clear of the relegation places and a long way from the European places, currently nine points behind.
4:52 PM3 hours ago

Background

Leicester City and Newport County have met three times, with a favorable balance for the Fosex, who have won twice. While the Newport side have won once. The last time they met was in 2019 in the first round of the FA Cup where they won 2-1. While the other two remaining were in the EFL Championship in the 1946-47 season in which both were won by Leicester City.
4:47 PM3 hours ago

Venue: The match will be played at the King Power Stadium, a stadium built in 2002 with a capacity of 32312 spectators.

4:42 PM3 hours ago

Preview of the match

Lecester City and Newport County meet in the last 32 of the EFL Carabao Cup in search of a place in the round of 16.
 
4:37 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Leicester City vs Newport County in EFL Carabao Cup 2022-23

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match.
 
