Leicester City vs Newport County: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Carabao Cup 2022

Player to watch in Newport County
Omar Bogle is the team's top player with seven goals in his first season at Newport County. The last time he was on target was on October 29 for a draw.
Player to watch at Leicester City
James Maddison has six goals and four assists in the Premier League. The England midfielder provided two assists in the last game against Everton.
How does Newport County get there?
Newport County are coming from eliminating Colchester 2-0 in the first round of the FA Cup and have now gone five consecutive matches without defeat. Meanwhile, in League Two, the fourth national football competition, they are in 18th place with 16 points and only four points clear of the relegation places. They are now 11 points clear of the League One play-off zone.
How are Leicester City coming along?
Leicester City comes after winning 0-2 against Everton in their last match and have won three of their last four matches. Right now in the Premier League they are in 14th place with 14 points and only two points clear of the relegation places and a long way from the European places, currently nine points behind.
Background
Leicester City and Newport County have met three times, with a favorable balance for the Fosex, who have won twice. While the Newport side have won once. The last time they met was in 2019 in the first round of the FA Cup where they won 2-1. While the other two remaining were in the EFL Championship in the 1946-47 season in which both were won by Leicester City.
Venue: The match will be played at the King Power Stadium, a stadium built in 2002 with a capacity of 32312 spectators.
Preview of the match
Lecester City and Newport County meet in the last 32 of the EFL Carabao Cup in search of a place in the round of 16.
