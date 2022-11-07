Bournemouth vs Everton: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Carabao Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Bournemouth vs Everton live in the third round of the Carabao Cup.
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for Bournemouth vs Everton live in the third round of the Carabao Cup. As well as the latest information from the Vitality Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
Last game between them
The last time these two teams met was on July 26, with a score of 3-1 Bournemouth defeated Everton in a match that was full of emotions and goals, despite that Everton will be the favorite to qualify to the next round due to the bad moment that Bournemouth has.
Where and how to watch Bournemouth vs Everton online live in Week 9 of the Carabao Cup
This is the start time for the Bournemouth vs Everton game on November 8 in various countries:
Argentina: 15:45 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 15:45 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 15:45 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 15:45 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 13:45 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 13:45 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 14:45 PM on FOX and NFL +
Spain: 18:45 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 13:45 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 15:45 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 15:45 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 15:45 PM on NFL Game Pass
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match will be Darren England, who will have a tough job tomorrow.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so tomorrow they will be able to count on a full squad for this Carabao elimination match. The only doubt for Everton was Yerry Mina, who had muscular discomfort, but in the end he will be available if the coach so wishes.
Background
The record leans towards Everton with 5 wins, 2 draws and Bournemouth with 4 victories, so tomorrow the Blues will be the favorites to advance to the next round of the Carabao Cup, a team that looks far superior.
How does Bournemouth arrive?
Bournemouth arrives one position below Everton, in 17th place with 13 points and a record of 3 wins, 4 draws and 7 defeats, a team that is suffering in the overall table for relegation, and will seek to rectify the bad tournament with a pass to the next round in the Carabao Cup, against Everton a team that is only up by one point and that no doubt we expect a very close game.
How is Everton arriving?
Everton arrives in 16th position with 14 points in the Premier League and a record of 3 games won, 5 games drawn and 6 games lost, a team that has had a very irregular start with goal problems, comes to the Carabao Cup with the intention of continuing to advance against a team that is going through the same situation as Everton.
Good morning VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Bournemouth vs Everton match, corresponding to the third round of the Carabao Cup. The match will take place at the Vitality Stadium, at 13:45.