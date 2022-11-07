Bournemouth vs Everton: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Carabao Cup Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

5:28 PM2 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Bournemouth vs Everton live in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for Bournemouth vs Everton live in the third round of the Carabao Cup. As well as the latest information from the Vitality Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
5:23 PM2 hours ago

Last game between them

The last time these two teams met was on July 26, with a score of 3-1 Bournemouth defeated Everton in a match that was full of emotions and goals, despite that Everton will be the favorite to qualify to the next round due to the bad moment that Bournemouth has.
5:18 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Bournemouth vs Everton online live in Week 9 of the Carabao Cup

This is the start time for the Bournemouth vs Everton game on November 8 in various countries:

Argentina: 15:45 PM on NFL Game Pass

Bolivia: 15:45 PM on NFL Game Pass

Brazil: 15:45 PM on NFL Game Pass

Chile: 15:45 PM on NFL Game Pass

Colombia: 13:45 PM on NFL Game Pass

Ecuador: 13:45 PM on NFL Game Pass

United States (ET): 14:45 PM on FOX and NFL +

Spain: 18:45 PM on NFL Game Pass

Mexico: 13:45 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 15:45 PM on NFL Game Pass

Peru: 15:45 PM on NFL Game Pass

Uruguay: 15:45 PM on NFL Game Pass

5:13 PM2 hours ago

Referee

The central referee in charge of the match will be Darren England, who will have a tough job tomorrow.
5:08 PM2 hours ago

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so tomorrow they will be able to count on a full squad for this Carabao elimination match. The only doubt for Everton was Yerry Mina, who had muscular discomfort, but in the end he will be available if the coach so wishes.
5:03 PM2 hours ago

Background

The record leans towards Everton with 5 wins, 2 draws and Bournemouth with 4 victories, so tomorrow the Blues will be the favorites to advance to the next round of the Carabao Cup, a team that looks far superior.
4:58 PM2 hours ago

How does Bournemouth arrive?

Bournemouth arrives one position below Everton, in 17th place with 13 points and a record of 3 wins, 4 draws and 7 defeats, a team that is suffering in the overall table for relegation, and will seek to rectify the bad tournament with a pass to the next round in the Carabao Cup, against Everton a team that is only up by one point and that no doubt we expect a very close game.
4:53 PM3 hours ago

How is Everton arriving?

Everton arrives in 16th position with 14 points in the Premier League and a record of 3 games won, 5 games drawn and 6 games lost, a team that has had a very irregular start with goal problems, comes to the Carabao Cup with the intention of continuing to advance against a team that is going through the same situation as Everton.
4:48 PM3 hours ago

Good morning VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Bournemouth vs Everton match, corresponding to the third round of the Carabao Cup. The match will take place at the Vitality Stadium, at 13:45.
