Burnley vs Crawley Town: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch in EFL Cup

Crawley vs Accrington
Crawley Town's possible line-up
For his part, Betsy may field the following eleven to face Burnley. Balcombe, Francomb, Craig, Ransom, Johnson, Johnson, Davis, Powell, Hessenthaler, Fellows, Nadesan and Nichols.
Burnley's possible lineup
Kompany may field the following eleven to face Crawley. Farrell, Vitinho, Taylor, Beyer, Maatsen, Cullen, Cork, Tella, Gudmundsson, Zaroury and Barnes.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Burnley vs Crawley Town of 8th November 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 4:45 PM,
Bolivia: 4:45 PM.
Brazil: 4:45 PM.
Chile: 3:45 PM.
Colombia: 2:45 PM.
Ecuador: 2:45 PM.
USA (ET): 2:45 PM.
Spain: 8:45 PM,
Mexico: 1:45 AM.
Paraguay: 4:45 PM.
Peru: 4:45 PM.
Uruguay: 4:45 PM.
Venezuela: 3:45 PM.
Where to watch
The match between Burnley vs Crawley Town of the EFL Cup Round of 16 can be seen on the Burnley channel and Sky Sport at 20:45. Also, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have not met on any occasion. This match at Turf Moor will be the first meeting between Burnley and Crawley Town, corresponding to the round of 32 of the EFL Cup.
League Two standings
Crawley are not having their best season but the Betsy side are looking to change the dynamic of their team and want to leave the relegation places behind them. The visitors are in 19th place, two points behind second-bottom Hartlepool United. The playoff places for promotion are much further away, at 13 points. Away from home, they have taken only five points out of a possible 27, as they have yet to win away from home. They have drawn five times and lost four games.
EFL Championship standings
Burnley are top of the EFL Championship with 38 points and a two-point lead over Blackburn Rovers. In addition, they have a three-point cushion to move out of the direct places to the Premier League and nine points away from the promotion playoffs. At home, Burnley remain unbeaten and have six wins and four draws in ten games, 22 points out of 30.
Crawley's last game
Their last game was against Accrington Stanley, where they lost by a resounding 1-4 scoreline. The match was in the 1/128th round of the FA Cup. The visitors were led by Whalley, who put in a great performance scoring a hat trick to give Accrington all three points. The match started with the goal of the night in the first minute. Hessenthaler equalized but it was to no avail because a few minutes later Whalley scored again. At halftime, Hamilton increased the lead to two goals. The last goal of the match came in the 49th minute to end a match that had a clear dominator.
Burnley's last match
Burnley lost convincingly in their visit to Bramall Lanex. The match ended with the 5-2 scoreline for Sheffield United. Kompany's side took the lead twice with a double from Benson. Ndiaye equalized, after Benson's first goal, but then the winger put Burnley ahead before the end of the first 45 minutes. After the break, the home side equalized again through Mcburnie. Minutes later, Robinson put his side ahead and set them on their way to victory. Ahmedhodzic, and Mcburnie, again, scored the final two goals of the game to give Sheffield Wednesday all three points at Bramall Lanex.
