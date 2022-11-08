Bayern Munchen vs Werder Bremen: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen live, as well as the latest information from Allianz Arena Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen live on TV and online?
The match Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen?
This is the kick-off time for the Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen match on November 8, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:30 hrs. - ESPN 2
Bolivia: 15:30 hrs. - ESPN 2
Brazil: 16:30 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 15:30 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 14:30 hrs. - ESPN 2
Ecuador: 14:30 hrs. - ESPN 2
Spain: 21:30 hrs. - Movistar +
Mexico: 13:30 hrs. - Star +
Paraguay: 15:30 hrs. - ESPN 2
Peru: 14:30 hrs. - ESPN 2
Uruguay: 16:30 hrs. - ESPN 2
Key player in Werder Bremen
One of the players to take into account in Werder Bremen is Marvin Ducksch, the 28-year-old German-born center forward has played 13 games so far in the Bundesliga 2022-2023, in those games he has already scored three assists and three goals, against Borussia Monchengladbach, Hoffenheim and Schalke 04.
Key player in Bayern Munich
One of the most outstanding players in Bayern Munich is Jamal Musiala, the 19-year-old German-born attacking midfielder, who has played 12 games so far in the current edition of the Bundesliga, in which he already has four assists and eight goals, against Eintracht Frankfurt twice, Wolfburg, Stuttgart, Bayern Leverkusen, Hoffenheim, Mainz 05 and Hertha Berlin.
History Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen
In total, the two teams have met 125 times, Bayern Munich dominates the record with 70 wins, there have been 27 draws and Werder Bremen have won 28 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Bayern Munich with 28 goals to Werder Bremen's 20.
Actuality - Werder Bremen
Werder Bremen has had a regular performance so far in the current edition of the Bundesliga, because after playing 13 matches, it is in the seventh position in the standings with 21 points, this after winning six matches, drawing three and losing four, it has also scored 23 goals but has conceded 19, for a goal difference of +4.
Frigurgo 2 - 0 Werder Bremen
- Last three matches
Werder Bremen 1 - 0 Hertha Berlin
Werder Bremen 2 - 1 Schalke 04
Actuality - Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich has had a very good season so far in the Bundesliga 2022-2023, because after playing 13 matches, they are in the number one position in the standings with 28 points, after winning eight matches, drawing four and losing one. They have also scored 41 goals and conceded 12, for a goal difference of +29.
Bayern Munich 6 - 2 Mainz 05
- Last three matches
Bayern Munich 2 - 0 Inter Milan
Hertha Berlin 2 - 3 Bayern Munich
The match will be played at the Allianz Arena Stadium
The match between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen will take place at the Allianz Arena Stadium in the city of Munich (Germany), the stadium is where the Fußball-Club Bayern München plays its home matches, it was built in 2005 and has a capacity for approximately 75,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen match, valid for the 14th date of the Bundesliga 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
