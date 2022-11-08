VfL Wolfsburgo vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch Bundesliga Game

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay with us to follow the VfL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund live from the Bundesliga 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for VfL Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund live for Matchday 14 of the 2022-2023 Bundesliga, in addition to the latest information from the Volkswagen Arena. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch VfL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund online and live from Bundesliga 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the VfL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund match in various countries:
Argentina: 1:30 p.m. on ESPN2 Argentina, Star +
Bolivia: 12:30 p.m. on ESPN2, Star +
Brazil: 1:30 p.m. No Transmission
Chile: 12:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1 Chile, Star +
Colombia: 11:30 a.m. on ESPN2, Star +
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m. on ESPN2, Star +
USA (ET): 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 6:30 p.m. in #Vamos
Mexico: 11:30 a.m. on Sky
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m. on Star +, ESPN2
Peru: 11:30 a.m. on Star +, ESPN2
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m. on ESPN2, Star +
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m. on ESPN2, Star +
Argentina: 1:30 p.m. on ESPN2 Argentina, Star +
Bolivia: 12:30 p.m. on ESPN2, Star +
Brazil: 1:30 p.m. No Transmission
Chile: 12:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1 Chile, Star +
Colombia: 11:30 a.m. on ESPN2, Star +
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m. on ESPN2, Star +
USA (ET): 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 6:30 p.m. in #Vamos
Mexico: 11:30 a.m. on Sky
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m. on Star +, ESPN2
Peru: 11:30 a.m. on Star +, ESPN2
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m. on ESPN2, Star +
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m. on ESPN2, Star +
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Jude Bellingham, a must see player!
The Dortmund midfielder is one of the great promises of Borussia Dortmund and the English team. Last season he was one of the players who presented the greatest development, Bellingham is one of the new jewels of Dortmund and, after the departure of Haaland, he will be one of the players who monopolizes the spotlight. During the Borussia Dortmund season, the midfielder participated in 43 games in all team competitions, in these games he scored 6 goals and 14 assists, in addition to being part of the squad that participated in the UEFA Champions League. His constant participation in the German First Division has made him one of the most important references in England ahead of the 2022 World Cup, so he will take advantage of this new season to secure a place in the final squad for his team. heading to Qatar.
How does Dortmund arrive?
Borussia Dortmund begins a new stage in the Bundesliga and with the aim of fighting you against Bayern Munich. On this occasion, BVB has presented 7 additions, including Sebastien Haller, Nico Schlotterbeck, Karim Adeyemi, Marcel Lotka, Alexander Meyer, Niklas Süle and Salin Özcan. After the loss of its top figure, the team is planning a major offensive restructuring but the reinforcements in the rest of the positions is not surprising. Dortmund's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Bundesliga and in the rest of the German team's competitions. Dortmund ended the 2021-2022 season in second place, 8 points behind Bayern and losing both direct matches against Bavaria. That is why the main forward and rear defense have been reinforced with the aim of not leaving points against their direct rival and avoiding being left out of the Champions League in the Quarter Finals.
Max Arnold, a must see player!
The Wolfsburg defender is one of the team's great figures. Last season he was one of the players who presented the greatest development with Wolfsburg, achieving 4 goals and 6 assists in 41 games as a starter, which is why he continues to consolidate himself as the captain and leader of the team's defense. His constant participation in the German First Division has made him become one of the team's most important references and they are fighting to be at the top of the Bundesliga. This is Wolfsburg's offensive leader and, at the moment, he has 3 goals and 2 assists. His connection with the Mecha brothers will be essential for the German team to continue at a good pace in all its competitions.
How does Wolfsburg get here?
VfL Wolfsburg begins a new season in the Bundesliga and with the aim of fighting head-to-head against the Bundesliga leaders and returning to international competition. On this occasion, Wolfsburg have presented several incorporations, in which Mattias Svanberg, Jakub Kaminski, Bartol Franjic and Patrick Wimmer stand out. Wolfsburg's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Bundesliga and in the rest of the German team's competitions in order to aspire to a place in a UEFA competition. Wolfsburg ended the 2021-2022 season in 12th place, 10 points off a place in the UEFA Conference League, with a record of 12 wins, 6 draws and 16 losses. This is why the main front and back have been reinforced with the aim of not leaving points against their direct rivals and avoiding being left out of the European competition positions.
Where's the game?
The Volkswagen Arena located in the city of Wolfsburg will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this Bundesliga season. This stadium has a capacity for 30,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2002.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the VfL Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund match, corresponding to the duel on Date 14 of the 2022-2023 Bundesliga. The meeting will take place at the Volkswagen Arena, at 12:30 pm.