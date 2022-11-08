Cremonese vs AC Milan: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cremonese vs AC Milan Italian Serie A match.
What time is the Cremonese vs AC Milan match for Italian Serie A Match 2022?
This is the start time of the game Cremonese vs AC Milan of November 8th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 9:45 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Cremonese Last Lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Marco Carnesecchi, Jack Hendry, Luka Lochoshvili, Emanuel Aiwu, Charles Pickel, Souahilo Meïté, Cristian Buonaiuto, Giacomo Quagliata, Leonardo Sernicola, David Okereke, and Frank Tsadjout.
AC Milan Last Lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Ciprian Tatarusanu, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Fodé Ballo-Toure, Davide Calabria, Charles De Ketelaere, Ismaël Bennacer, Sandro Tonali, Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leão and Alexis Saelemaekers.
Cremonese Players to Watch
There are three Cremonese players that we should keep an eye on and who have a very important role in the team. The first is forward David Okereke (#17), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 3 goals in 13 games played and scored in the previous game against Salernitana. Another player is Cyriel Dessers (#90), he plays in the forward position and at 27 years old he is the team's biggest assister with 1 assist in 12 games. And lastly, we should keep an eye on striker Daniel Ciofani (#9), he is the second highest scorer on the team with 2 goals and we could see him scoring on Tuesday.
Cremonese in the tournament
Unlike AC Milan, Cremonese have had a poor start to the season in Serie A, they are at the bottom of the tournament. Until week 12 of the tournament they have a total of 9 points after 2 wins, 3 draws and 7 losses. They are located in the eighteenth position of the general table and if they want to steal the seventeenth place from Spezia Calcio they will have to win the match. Tuesday's game will be very difficult as they face one of the best teams in the league. Their last game was on Saturday, November 5, 2022, they tied 2-2 against Salernitana at Arechi. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage playing at home and that their fans support them.
AC Milan Players to Watch
There are three players from AC Milan that we should keep an eye on and who have a very important role in the team. The first is striker Olivier Giroud (#9), he is the team's top scorer in Serie A with 5 goals in 12 games played and he scored in the last game against Dinamo Zagreb. Another player is Rafael Leão (#17), he plays in the forward position and at 23 years old he is the team's biggest assister in the Italian league with 4 assists in 12 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on forward Ante Rebic (#12), he is the team's fourth highest scorer with three goals in just 8 games played in Serie A. He has been a great player who gives the team a change whenever he's on the field.
AC Milan in the tournament
The Milan soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of Serie A (Italy's first soccer division) very well, they are in second position in the general table with 9 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses, scoring 29 points . AC Milan is looking to be at the top of the tournament this season so they will have to win as many games as possible and take advantage of every chance they get. Their last match was on November 5, 2022, ending in a 2-1 victory against Spezia Calcio at the Giuseppe Meazza. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could cause an upset and win the match because they are a good team in Serie A and because of the experience their players have.
The stadium
The Giovanni Zini is located in the city of Cremona, Italy. It will host this match and has a capacity of 16,000 spectators. It was inaugurated on November 2, 1919 (103 years old) and is currently the home of Unione Sportiva Cremonese of Serie A.