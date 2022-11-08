Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Carabao Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham match live?
What time is Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham match for Carabao Cup?
Argentina 4:45 pm: Star +
Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star +
Brazil 4:45 pm: Star +
Chile 3:45 pm: Star +
Colombia 2:45 pm: Star +
Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star +
USA 3:45 pm ET: ESPN+
Mexico 2:45 pm: Star +
Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star +
Peru 2:45 pm: Star +
Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star +
Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star +
Speak, assistant coach Cristian Stellini!
He is available for Forest, for sure, but if we have to risk it, we don't have to do that, so we manage players who are recovering from injury day by day, and Antonio will make the decision for the squad. It's not just Richarlison or Kulusevski, but also, we have played 11 games (since October 1) and many players maybe have a little problem or fatigue to recover, so Antonio will make the decision.
Kulusevski came back in the last game and has been an important player for us for a long time. We are very happy to use him again. He is an important player, like all the players we have, because in this kind of calendar, full of games, all the players are important."
Defenders: Matt Doherty, Sergio Reguilón, Davinson Sánchez, Emerson Royal, Eric Dier, Cristian Romero, Djed Spence, Japhet Tanganga, Ben Davies, Clément Lenglet
Midfielders: Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks, Ivan Perisic, Giovani lo Celso, Ryan Sessegnon, Dejan Kulusevski, Tanguy Ndombélé, Pape Sarr, Rodrigo Betancur, Yves Bissouma
Forwards: Son Heung-Min, Richarlison, Harry Kane, Bryan Gil, Lucas Moura, Nicola Karczewska
Coach: Antonio Conte
Speak up, Cooper!
We are looking forward to the game, it is another home game and we are in the process of trying to become a team that can compete at the level we are playing at. You need to have the right mindset to do that, because it's not something you can just turn on and off. You need to have the spirit and the attitude at the right times, commit to the game plan and the style of play, and face each game as if it's your last.
It's the most important game because it's the next game we play and it's one we want to do well. We're really looking forward to it, it's an opportunity to progress and it can help us take another step forward to become who we want to become. I have huge respect for Antonio Conte and what he has achieved in the game, his team plays with his style and philosophy and it will be another tough game, but we are really looking forward to it."
Defenders: Giulian Biancone, Steve Cook, Joe Worrall, Loïc Mbe Soh, Neco Williams, Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhaté, Sèrge Aurier, Scott McKenna, Omar Richards, Loïc Badé, Willy Boly, Renan Lodi
Midfielders: Orel Mangala, Jack Colback, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jesse Lingard, Lewis O'Brien, Carlos Miguel Ribeiro Dias, Cheikhou Kouyaté, Ryan Yates, Remo Freuler
Forwards: Taiwo Awoniyi, Sam Surridge, Brennan Johnson, Emmanuel Dennis, Lyle Taylor
Coach: Steve Cooper