Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Carabao Cup Match
What time is Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham match for Carabao Cup?

This is the start time of the game Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham of 9th November 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 4:45 pm:  Star +

Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star +

Brazil 4:45 pm: Star +

Chile 3:45 pm: Star +

Colombia 2:45 pm: Star +

Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star +

USA 3:45 pm ET: ESPN+

Mexico 2:45 pm: Star +

Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star +

Peru 2:45 pm: Star +

Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star +

Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star +

Speak, assistant coach Cristian Stellini!

"Richarlison started training with the team yesterday. For us, it's great news, because we miss Richarlison, as we miss Kulusevski and everyone else we missed this last month.E le is just starting to train, we can use him, but we have to be careful and we work day by day to make the right decision. 

He is available for Forest, for sure, but if we have to risk it, we don't have to do that, so we manage players who are recovering from injury day by day, and Antonio will make the decision for the squad. It's not just Richarlison or Kulusevski, but also, we have played 11 games (since October 1) and many players maybe have a little problem or fatigue to recover, so Antonio will make the decision.

Kulusevski came back in the last game and has been an important player for us for a long time. We are very happy to use him again. He is an important player, like all the players we have, because in this kind of calendar, full of games, all the players are important."

Probable lineup for Tottenham

Forster; Doherty, Sánchez , Tanganga, Lenglet, Sessegnon; Skipp, Bentancur, Bissouma; Lucas Moura, Bryan Gil.
Tottenham's Situation

Richarlison, one of the 26 players selected for the Brazilian National Team for the World Cup, is back in training with the team and is an option for Antonio Conte. Kulusevski, who played in the last game, but is doubtful because of his recovery. Son has suffered an injury to his left eye and Cristian Romero has muscular problems.
Tottenham Squad

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin

Defenders: Matt Doherty, Sergio Reguilón, Davinson Sánchez, Emerson Royal, Eric Dier, Cristian Romero, Djed Spence, Japhet Tanganga, Ben Davies, Clément Lenglet

Midfielders: Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks, Ivan Perisic, Giovani lo Celso, Ryan Sessegnon, Dejan Kulusevski, Tanguy Ndombélé, Pape Sarr, Rodrigo Betancur, Yves Bissouma

Forwards: Son Heung-Min, Richarlison, Harry Kane, Bryan Gil, Lucas Moura, Nicola Karczewska

Coach: Antonio Conte

Speak up, Cooper!

"In the last month, we have made some positive steps. We are nowhere near where we want to be, but we have made positive progress and we have to focus on getting even better. 

We are looking forward to the game, it is another home game and we are in the process of trying to become a team that can compete at the level we are playing at. You need to have the right mindset to do that, because it's not something you can just turn on and off. You need to have the spirit and the attitude at the right times, commit to the game plan and the style of play, and face each game as if it's your last.

It's the most important game because it's the next game we play and it's one we want to do well. We're really looking forward to it, it's an opportunity to progress and it can help us take another step forward to become who we want to become. I have huge respect for Antonio Conte and what he has achieved in the game, his team plays with his style and philosophy and it will be another tough game, but we are really looking forward to it."

Probable lineup for Nottingham

Hennessey; Aurier, Worrall, Boly, Lodi; O'Brien, Yates, Mangala; Lingard, Awoniyi, Surridge.
Nottingham's Situation

Steve Cooper will be without Omar Richards with calf injury, Jack Colback with back problems, while Harry Toffolo and Moussa Niakhaté with thigh and Giulian Biancone with knee.
Nottingham Squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Smith, Wayne Hennessey, Adnan Kanuric

Defenders: Giulian Biancone, Steve Cook, Joe Worrall, Loïc Mbe Soh, Neco Williams, Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhaté, Sèrge Aurier, Scott McKenna, Omar Richards, Loïc Badé, Willy Boly, Renan Lodi

Midfielders: Orel Mangala, Jack Colback, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jesse Lingard, Lewis O'Brien, Carlos Miguel Ribeiro Dias, Cheikhou Kouyaté, Ryan Yates, Remo Freuler

Forwards: Taiwo Awoniyi, Sam Surridge, Brennan Johnson, Emmanuel Dennis, Lyle Taylor

Coach: Steve Cooper

Spurs' momentum

In the opposite situation, Tottenham Hotspur is fourth in the English Championship, but has two wins and three losses to its name. Spurs will make their debut in the cup, having finished among the seven best teams last season.
How Forest arrives

Nottingham Forest is currently last in the Premier League with 10 points. They have only two wins in the English top flight, one of which came in their last five games. The Reds entered the Carabao in the second round and defeated Grimsby Town, a team from the fourth division.
Eye on the Game

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur, live this Wednesday (9), at the City Ground, at 3:45 pm ET, for the Carabao Cup. The match is valid for the 3th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Carabao Cup match: Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
