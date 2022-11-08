Atlante vs Celaya: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in Liga Expansion MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Atlante vs Celaya Live Score
How to watch Atlante vs Celaya Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Atlante vs Celaya match for the final expansion league?
Argentina: 22:00 PM in Vix, Claro Sports and Star +
Bolivia: 21:00 PM in Vix, Claro Sports and Star +
Brazil: 12:00 PM in Star +
Colombia: 20:00 PM in Vix, Claro Sports and Star +
Ecuador: 20:00 PM in Vix, Claro Sports and Star +
USA (ET): 21:00 PM in VIX
Spain: 02:00 AM
México: 20:00 PM in Vix, Claro Sports and Star +
Paraguay: 20:00 PM in Vix, Claro Sports and Star +
Peru: 20:00 PM in Vix, Claro Sports and Star +
Uruguay: 20:00 PM in Vix, Claro Sports and Star +
Players to watch
On the other side, Leobardo López, one of the veterans of the bulls' team, the 39-year-old defender had a good performance in the defensive line, to keep Celaya at the top of the mountain, with 11 games as a starter and 1 goal in the season.
How did they reach the final?
The champions looking to repeat the feat of being champions, it was not an easy road, due to the two rivals that were presented, Mineros was the first test, winning in a surprising way 4 goals to 2 was the end of that game. In the penultimate task was to face Leones Negros, one of the favorites to reach the final series, the colts won by a goal difference, being one of the tightest games of their season.
Revenge
But speaking of key data, the colts finished as the best offense with 34 goals and Celaya as the best defense with 13 goals against.
Expect a game where both offenses show up, but with the class of the Toros it could be a nightmare night for the home side this time around.
The final battle
The Cajete team has been a great surprise culminating the campaign as first, the difference in the table was 4 points, the colts only lost one game and the Cajeteros had 3 defeats.
In addition, it will be a great battle in general lines, from the bench with both experienced coaches, champions in the Expansion League. Mario García, Atlante's technical director, has had a great stint with the colts, while Francisco Ramírez, after his arrival in Celaya from Tepatitlán, has taken the bulls to another final.
Humberto Hernández and Guillermo Allison, the two veterans of these teams, captains of their teams, have been protagonists in every game, saving their team on difficult occasions.
Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.