Atlante vs Celaya: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in Liga Expansion MX

Tune in here Atlante vs Celaya Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Atlante vs Celaya live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Azulgrana, such as statements from the players and some interesting facts about this great match between these two great clubs.
 Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Atlante's final lineup

Humberto Hernández, Jonathan Sánchez, Francisco Reyes, Juan Portales, Edson Partida, Omar Soto, Juan Domínguez, Daniel Lajud, Rolando González, Jonathan Martinez and Christian Bermúdez. 
Celaya's last lineup

Guillermo Allison, Daniel Zamora, Jhory Celaya, Ricardo Peña, Leobardo López, Mauro Brasil, Carlos Acosta, Adolfo Domínguez, Kevin Lara, Ricardo Marín and Diego González. 
Players to watch

The key elements of this match are the following: Daniel Lajud on the colts' side, the native of Veracruz has had a great season with Atlante, with 17 games as a starter, 6 goals in the regular season, 4 games in liguilla and 1 goal. 


On the other side, Leobardo López, one of the veterans of the bulls' team, the 39-year-old defender had a good performance in the defensive line, to keep Celaya at the top of the mountain, with 11 games as a starter and 1 goal in the season.  

How did they reach the final?

Both teams were placed in the quarterfinals for qualifying in the first positions, the bulls beat the Alacranes two goals to zero, scoring in both series, in the semifinals they defeated Cimarrones 3 goals to 1, closing in a good way playing as locals. 


The champions looking to repeat the feat of being champions, it was not an easy road, due to the two rivals that were presented, Mineros was the first test, winning in a surprising way 4 goals to 2 was the end of that game. In the penultimate task was to face Leones Negros, one of the favorites to reach the final series, the colts won by a goal difference, being one of the tightest games of their season.  

Revenge

In the regular season, on match day 15, Celaya defeated Atlante at home by one goal, with goals from Ricardo Marín and Daniel Zamora. Juan Portales scored for the visitors at that time.

But speaking of key data, the colts finished as the best offense with 34 goals and Celaya as the best defense with 13 goals against.

Expect a game where both offenses show up, but with the class of the Toros it could be a nightmare night for the home side this time around.

The final battle

Atlante has been one of the teams that have led this expansion league, although in this tournament they finished second, it did not prevent them from reaching this great final against Celaya.

The Cajete team has been a great surprise culminating the campaign as first, the difference in the table was 4 points, the colts only lost one game and the Cajeteros had 3 defeats. 


In addition, it will be a great battle in general lines, from the bench with both experienced coaches, champions in the Expansion League. Mario García, Atlante's technical director, has had a great stint with the colts, while Francisco Ramírez, after his arrival in Celaya from Tepatitlán, has taken the bulls to another final. 


Humberto Hernández and Guillermo Allison, the two veterans of these teams, captains of their teams, have been protagonists in every game, saving their team on difficult occasions. 

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 expansion league final match Atlante vs Celaya Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
