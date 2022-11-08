Qatar vs Albania: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned here to follow Qatar vs Albania
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Qatar vs Albania as well as the latest information from the Marbella Football Center. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Qatar vs Albania?
The match between Qatar and Albania will not be available on television.
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL
What time is the Qatar vs Albania match?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 11:30 hrs.
Brazil: 12:30 hrs.
Chile: 11:30 hrs .
Colombia: 11:30 hrs .
Ecuador: 11:30 hrs .
Spain: 18:30 hrs .
México: 11:30 hrs
Paraguay: 12: 30 hrs .
Peru: 11:30 hrs .
Uruguay: 13:30 hrs .
England: 17: 30 hrs
EEUU:12:30 hrs .
Australia: 02:30 hrs .
India: 20:15 hrs .
Player to watch in Albania
Myrto Uzuni has been capped 27 times by the Albanian national team. The left winger who currently plays for Granada has two goals this year with his national team, one in a friendly match and another in the Nations League.
Player to watch in Qatar
Ali Almoez is the one who has stood out the most in Qatar in the last friendly matches of Qatar. He has been 85 times capped by the national team in which he has scored 39 goals, three goals and one assist this year.
How does Albania arrive?
The Albanian National Team will not be in the Qatar 2022 World Cup after finishing third in Group I with 18 points, behind Poland and England. In the UEFA Nations League in group 2 they finished third with 2 points. In their last match they played a draw on October 26th in which they drew 1:1 against Saudi Arabia;
How does Qatar arrive?
The host team of the World Cup is directly qualified for organizing the event. A team that does not play an official match of the FIFA ARAB Cup, in which they finished third after beating Egypt in the bronze medal match. Qatar has played a total of 17 friendlies in 2022, winning in seven, drawing in eight and losing in only two. They have won in the last three friendlies they have played.
Background
Twice in history Qatar and Albania have faced each other with a favorable balance for the latter, which has won both meetings, both in friendly matches. The last time they met was in 2016 when Albania won 3-1, while before that they had met in 2012 with a 2-1 result.
Venue: The match will be played at the Marbella Football Center, located in Spain, with a capacity of 950 spectators.
Match preview
Qatar and Albania will meet in a friendly match, which will be used by the latter to prepare for the 2022 World Cup.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Qatar vs Albania in Friendly Match
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.