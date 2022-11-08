Liverpool vs Derby County: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Carabao Cup 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Liverpool vs Derby County in EFL Carabao Cup 2022 - 23?
The match between Liverpool and Derby County will be played at 14:00 in Mexico and will not be available on television.
What time is Liverpool vs Derby County in EFL Carabao Cup 2022-23?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM
Player to watch at Derby County
31-year-old striker James Collins has five goals in his first season at Derby County. The Ireland international has not scored since October 29 when he contributed to his side's League One win over Bristol Rovers.
Player to watch at Liverpool
Roberto Firmino is taking a step forward this season at Liverpool and is having a fantastic season. Last season he was not a starter, but as Diogo Jota got injured he stepped up and became a starter from the first day despite the arrival of Darwin Nuñez. He has six goals and three assists in the Premier League and two goals and one assist in the Champions League. The Brazilian striker has not scored since October 12 in European competition against Rangers.
How is Derby County coming along?
Derby County have two consecutive draws and have now gone four games without defeat. En su último partido lograron empatar en la FA Cup contra el Torquay a pesar de estar con más de 35 minutos con un jugador menos donde le remontaron un 0-2 y tendrá que jugar el partido de Replay, que se jugará el próximo 15 de noviembre. In the League One standings, the third category of English football, they are at the bottom of the table with 25 points, two points away from the Playoff
How does Liverpool arrive
Liverpool who last season finished in second place are not having a good start of the season in the Premier League. They have won 4 games, drawn five and lost 4. In the last game they won at home to Tottenham 1-2 thanks to a double from Mohamad Salah in the first half, but ended up suffering after a goal from Kane with 20 minutes to go. Right now in the Premier League standings they are in eighth position with 19 points, four points behind the European places and 15 points behind Arsenal who are currently the leaders. In the UEFA Champions League they could not beat Napoli and had to settle for second place. Their opponent in the round of 16 will be Real Madrid.
Background information
A total of 129 meetings between Liverpool and Derby County with a favorable balance for the Reds who have won a total of 67 meetings, while Derby County have won 33 times. The remaining 29 meetings have ended in draws. Although these two teams have not met since 2016 precisely in the EFL Cup and this round where Liverpool won 0-3. Liverpool have won or drawn the last nine meetings, eight of which were victories. While the last time Derby County beat this rival in 1999 in the Premier League by 3-2, the last time they beat Liverpool was in the EFL Cup.
Venue: The match will be played at Anfield, a stadium built in 1884 with a capacity of 53394 spectators.
Preview of the match
Liverpool and Derby County meet in the EFL Carabao Cup round of 32 in search of a place in the last 16
