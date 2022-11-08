Cameroon vs Jamaica: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Jamaica's last line-up
Paul Hall's last team was as follows: Blake, Brown, Lowe, Mariappa, Bell, Morrison, Johnson, Reid, Bailey, Antonio and Nicholson.
Cameroon's last lineup
Rigobert Song's last lineup was as follows: Onana, Fai, Castelleto, Nkoulou, Tolo, Hongla, Gouet, Ondoua, Mbeumo, Aboubakar and Ngameleu.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Camerún vs Jamaica of 9th November 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM.
Bolivia: 2:00 PM.
Brazil: 2:00 PM.
Chile: 1:00 PM.
Colombia: 12:00 PM.
Ecuador: 12:00 PM.
USA (ET): 12:00 PM.
Spain: 6:00 PM.
Mexico: 11:00 AM.
Paraguay: 2:00 PM.
Peru: 2:00 PM.
Uruguay: 2:00 PM.
Venezuela: 1:00 PM.
Where to watch
The match between Cameroon vs Jamaica will be available on Cameroon's YouTube channel at 18:00. Also, if you want to follow the match online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have not played each other in any of the previous meetings. This will be the first match they will face each other, corresponding to a day of friendly matches in preparation for the World Cup in Qatar, which will begin on November 20. The stadium where they will meet will be the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo.
CONCACAF Qualification
Jamaica has qualification for the next round of the CONCACAF Nations League at stake. They are in first place in the standings with five points, one point behind Mexico and four points behind Suriname. Jamaica's last remaining match is against Mexico to see who will advance to the next round of this competition.
World Cup
Cameroon has been drawn in a very difficult group. The African team will be in Group G of the World Cup in Qatar. This group is composed of the following teams: Switzerland, Serbia and Brazil. The "Canarinha" is one of the favorites to win this championship and is one of the favorites to advance to the Round of 16. Only the top two finishers will advance to this round.
Jamaica's last match
For its part, Jamaica faced an opponent of a high level, such as Argentina. The result of the match was 3-0 for the Albiceleste. Argentina started winning in the first quarter of an hour with a goal by Julián Álvarez. The other two goals came at the end of the match, and both goals were scored by the same player. Leo Messi scored the last two goals in less than two minutes. One of the goals was a penalty kick in the 89th minute. In the end, Scaloni's team won 3-0 in their preparation for the World Cup.
Cameroon's last match
In Cameroon's last match, things did not go very well for them, as they lost by the minimum, 1-0 to South Korea. The winning goal came through Heung-Min Son in the last minutes of the first half. The second half saw no goals, despite the chances generated by both teams. But in the end, South Korea took the victory over Cameroon to continue their preparations for the World Cup, which will be held in Qatar.
