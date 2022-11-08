Arsenal vs Brighton: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Carabao Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Referee
Jarred Gillet will referee the match at Emirates Stadium, with Neil Davies and Steven Meredith as assistant referees.
Probable Brighton
The probable Brighton team for the match is: Steele, Veltman, Dunk, and Colwill; Lamptey, Caicedo, Gilmour, and Mitoma; March, Welbeck, and Trossard.
Probable Arsenal
The probable Arsenal team, which should go with part of the reserve team, could be: Turner, Cedric, Holding, Gabriel Magalhães, and Tierney; Elneneny, Lokonga, Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira, and Nelson; Nketiah.
Injuries
Mikel Arteta will not be able to use Smith-Rowe and Tomiyasu, both injured, while De Zerbi will be without Moder, the team's only absentee, also injured.
De Zerbi
De Zerbi on the other side praised Arteta and the Arsenal players, "I know Mikel, I think Arsenal is a very good team and he is a very good coach. I appreciate him very much (even) when the results were not good and I like his style of play for sure. Another thing with Zinchenko and Jesus, maybe they find the best mentality because these players know how to win. They have won a lot in the Premier League and I think they help the other teammates to find the right mentality. For us we have to improve in this part of soccer, because this part of soccer is the most important. I am very happy to work here and with these players. I think I follow the great work of the last coach (Graham Potter) and step by step I wanted to transmit my ideas. I think that game by game we are getting closer, but without good players, coaches can't do anything. "Manchester City is a very good team with very good players and the difference is that they know the way (to win the title). Arteta is one of the best coaches in Europe, but he knows that the best is (Pep) Guardiola. It will be a good test, we will treat him seriously."
Mikel Arteta
After the victory Mikel Arteta praised his team and melted down, sparing no words when talking about the players: "I was really impressed. We are a young team, but today we showed a lot of maturity, a lot of composure, a lot of courage to play on this stage the way we did. That is easy to say, but actually very difficult to do. I think the boys were absolutely phenomenal today. We are today. But in soccer, today and tomorrow is very different. So let's take advantage of it. We are getting much better as a team and competing much better. We're getting very good results now, but that's a long, long time. We are not in a fantastic moment as we speak. As much as it's not cool to say, Arsenal deserved to win the game and were the better team overall, so we have to take that and use that as motivation to get better."
Carabao Cup
Brighton made their League Cup debut in the second round, visiting Forest Green Rovers, winning 3-0 on August 24, with goals from Undav, Alzate, and Ferguson, while Arsenal will make their debut in the competition. In the Premier League, Arsenal leads the competition with 34 points, two ahead of Manchester City. Brighton are in sixth position with 21 points, tied with Chelsea, two above Liverpool, Fulham and Crystal Palace, and two below Manchester United.
Last Matches: Brighton
Brighton on the other side comes from two wins and one loss in the last games they played. The defeat came first away from home, 3-1, on October 22, to Manchester City, with two goals from Haaland and one from De Bruyne, while Trossard pulled one back. After that, on Saturday (29), the victory was over Chelsea, at home, by 4-1, with goals from Trossard, Loftus-Cheek, against, Chalobah, also against, and Gross, while Havertz deducted. Finally, away from home again, the victory was over Wolverhampton, 3-2, with Lallana opening the scoring, Gonçalo Guedes equalizing, Rúben Neves turning, Mitoma equalizing again, and Gross coming back at the end.
Last Matches: Arsenal
Arsenal come into this match on the back of three straight wins in recent matches. The first victory was over Nottingham Forest, at home, by 5-0, on Sunday (30), with goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Nelson (2), Partey and Odegaard. After that, in the Europa League, the victory came at home again, over Zurich, 1-0, on Thursday (3), with a goal by Tierney. Finally, away from home, on Sunday, the victory was 1-0 over Chelsea, with a goal by Gabriel Magalhaes.
