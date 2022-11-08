Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Carabao Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace live, as well as the latest information from Sanit James Park Stadium.
How to watch Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace live on TV and online?
The match Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace will not be broadcast live on TV.
What time is Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace?
This is the kick-off time for the Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace match on November 9, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:45 hrs. -
Bolivia: 15:45 hrs. -
Brazil: 16:45 hrs. -
Chile: 15:45 hrs. -
Colombia: 14:45 hrs. -
Ecuador: 14:45 hrs. -
Spain: 21:45 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:45 hrs. -
Paraguay: 15:45 hrs. -
Peru: 14:45 hrs. -
Uruguay: 16:45 hrs. -
Referee Team
Central Referee: Graham Scott.
Key player at Crystal Palace
One of the players to keep in mind at Crystal Palace is Wilfried Zaha, the 29-year-old Ivory Coast-born left-sided attacker, who has played 12 games in the current edition of the Premier League, in which he already has two assists and six goals, against Liverpool, Aston Villa twice, Brentford, Wolves and West Ham.
Key player at Newcastle United
One of the most outstanding players in Newcastle United is Miguel Almirón, the 28-year-old Paraguayan-born attacking midfielder has played 14 games so far in the current edition of the Premier League, in which he already has one assist and eight goals, against Manchester City, Fullham twice, Brentford, Everton, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Southampton.
History Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace
In total, the two sides have met 50 times, Newcastle United dominate the record with 28 wins, there have been 10 draws and Crystal Palace have won 12 meetings.
In terms of goals, Newcastle United also have the advantage with 69 goals to Crystal Palace's 40.
Actuality - Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace has been having a regular performance in the current edition of its local league, because after playing 13 matches it is in the 10th position in the standings with 19 points, this after winning five matches, drawing four and losing four, it has also scored 15 goals and conceded 17, for a goal difference of -2.
Last three matches
Crystal Palace 1 - 0 Southampton
West Ham 1 - 2 Crystal Palace
Actuality - Newcastle United
Newcastle United has been having an outstanding performance in its local league, because after playing 14 games, is in the number three position in the standings with 27 points, this product of seven wins, six draws and one defeat, has also scored 28 goals and conceded 11, for a goal difference of +17.
Last three matches
Newcastle United 4 - 0 Aston Villa
Southampton 1 - 4 Newcastle United
The match will be played at the Saint James Park Stadium
The match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace will take place at Saint James Park Stadium in the city of Newcastle (England), the stadium where Newcastle United Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1880 and has a capacity for approximately 52,400 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace match, valid for the round of 32 of the League Cup 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
