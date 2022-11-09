Ajax vs Vitesse: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch in Eredivisie

ADVERTISEMENT
Last Vitesse line-up
Phillip Cocu started with the following eleven in his last match: Reiziger, Arcus, Meulensteen, Cornelisse, Wittek, Flamingo, Tronstad, Kozlowski, Bero, Vidovic and Van Duivenbooden.
Last Ajax lineup
Schreuder's last lineup was as follows: Pasveer, Sanchez, Timber, Bassey, Rensch, Kudus, Edson Alvarez, Berghuis, Bergwijn, Brobbey and Tadic.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Ajax vs Vitesse of November in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM,
Bolivia: 4:00 PM.
Brazil: 4:00 PM.
Chile: 3:00 PM.
Colombia: 2:00 PM.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM.
USA (ET): 2:00 PM.
Spain: 8:00 PM,
Mexico: 1:00 PM.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM.
Peru: 4:00 PM.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM.
Venezuela: 3:00 PM.
Where to watch
The match between Ajax vs Vitesse can be seen on the Ajax channel and on ESPN . Also, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have played against each other in 79 matches. The home side has the most wins over their opponents. 31 matches won more than Vitesse. Ajax have won 50 times, while the visitors have won 19 times. On ten occasions they have drawn.
Eredivisie standings
As for Vittese, they have eleven points and are in fifteenth place, one point away from the relegation playoff and three points away from the relegation places. However, like Ajax, they have a game in hand. On the road, they have taken six points from a possible 15, winning two and losing three.
Eredivisie standings
Ajax can reclaim top spot in the Eredivisie if they beat Vitesse. Schreuder's team is two points behind PSV, but they have a game in hand so if they win, they will get back to the top. At home, Ajax are the fourth best home side in the league, collecting 13 points out of a possible 18 with four wins, one draw and one defeat.
Vitesse's last match
For their part, Vitesse took on Sparta Rotterdam. The result of the match was 0-4 for the visitors. Despite a 0-0 draw in the first 45 minutes, the home side did not escape the scoreline in the second half. The first goal was scored by Lauritsen in the 70th minute of the match. Two minutes later, Mijnans increased the lead to two. And as the game drew to a close, two more goals were to come for the home side. Lauritsen, again, and Vershueren scored the third and fourth goals to give Steijn's side all three points.
Ajax's last match
In their previous match Ajax lost to a direct rival at the Johan Cruyff Arena against PSV. The result of the match was 1-2 in favor of the visitors. Van Nistelrooy's side took the lead in the first 25 minutes through Luuk De Jong's goal. The home side tried to react to that first goal but were unable to avoid defeat in the first 45 minutes. After the break, Gutiérrez scored the second for PSV and put PSV back on level terms in a game in which the home side were pressing harder and harder. In the final minutes, Schreuder's side managed to score through Lucca but could not equalize. In the end, PSV conquered the lead in their own territory against their direct rivals.
Welcome to the online broadcast of Ajax vs Vitesse this Wednesday, November 9 at 20.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 12th matchday of the Eredivisie.