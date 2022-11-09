Schalke 04 vs Mainz 05: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Schalke 04 vs Mainz 05 Live Score!
How to watch Schalke 04 vs Mainz 05 Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Schalke 04 vs Mainz 05 match for Bundesliga?
Argentina: 4:30 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 3:30 PM on Star +
Brazil: 4:30 PM
Chile: 4:30 PM on Star +
Colombia: 2:30 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 2:30 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 2:30 PM on ESPN +
Spain: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 1:30 PM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 3:30 PM on Star +
Peru: 2:30 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 4:30 PM on Star +
Key player - Mainz 05
In Mainz 05 the presence of Marcus Højriis Ingvartsen stands out. The 26-year-old Danish striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Bundesliga he has four goals in seven games played, where he has started five of them. He has a total of 380 minutes.
Key player - Schalke 04
The presence of Dominick Drexler stands out in Schalke 04. The 32-year-old German midfielder is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Bundesliga he has two goals and three assists in 10 games played, where he has started nine of them. He has 616 minutes in total.
Schalke 04 vs Mainz 05 history
These two teams have met 38 times. The statistics are in favor of Schalke 04, who have been victorious on 20 occasions, while Mainz 05 have won on nine occasions, for a total of nine draws.
In the Bundesliga...
Looking at the number of times they have faced each other in the Bundesliga, we count 30 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Schalke 04 with 17 victories, while Mainz 05 has won six, for a balance of seven draws.
If we take into account the number of times that Schalke 04 has played at home against Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga, there are 15 matches, where the miners have the advantage with 11 wins over one win for the 05's, and the three draws that have taken place.
Mainz 05
Mainz 05 have had an inconsistent season so far. Positioned in the middle of the table with five wins and five defeats in 13 games, they will be looking to unbalance the balance in a positive way, despite coming from two defeats in a row, but it will be an opportunity to regain the winning path against a weakened opponent, so they will have to bring out their best to take advantage of the conditions in which this match will be presented.
Schalke 04
Schalke 04 have not had a good return to the German top flight and will most likely go to the end of the first round at the bottom of the table. The campaign has been disastrous so far, winning just once, against Bochum in September and since that they have strung together eight defeats, including elimination in the DFB Pokal, so they will have a tough task trying to get out of the crisis they are in.