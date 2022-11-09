Costa Rica vs Nigeria: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Friendly Match
Tune in here Costa Rica vs Nigeria in the Friendly Match

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Costa Rica vs Nigeria match in the Friendly Match.
What time is Costa Rica vs Nigeria match for Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Costa Rica vs Nigeria of November 09th, in several countries:

México: 20:00 horas CDMX

Argentina: 23:00 horas

Chile: 23:00 horas

Colombia: 20:00 horas

Perú: 20:00 horas

EE.UU.: 21:00 horas ET

Ecuador: 20:00 horas

Uruguay: 21:00 horas

Paraguay: 20:00 horas

España: 04:00 horas

Where and how to watch Costa Rica vs Nigeria live

The match will not be broadcasted by a TV channel.
If you want to watch Costa Rica vs Nigeria live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background

This will be the first meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and put the balance on their side, facing the World Cup.
How is Costa Rica coming?

The locals are coming from a not very good streak, coming from winning 1-2 against Uzbekistan in the last friendly match, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, so they will want to continue with this streak and keep adding victories, especially to get confidence and go with everything to the World Cup.
Uzbekistan 1-2 Costa Rica, 27 Sep, 2022, International friendlies
South Korea 2-2 Costa Rica, 23 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Costa Rica 1-0 New Zealand, 14 Jun, 2022, FIFA Qualifiers - CONCACAF/OFC Playoffs
Costa Rica 2-0 Martinique, 5 Jun, 2022, CONCACAF Nations League
Panama 2-0 Costa Rica, 2 Jun, 2022, CONCACAF Nations League
How is Nigeria coming?

The visitors in their last 5 matches have performed well, having their last win against Ghana in a past friendly match, winning 2-0, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 losses, a favorable streak for the team.
Algeria 2-1 Nigeria, 27 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Nigeria 2-0 Ghana, 3 Sep, 2022, African Nations Championship Qualifying
Ghana 2-0 Nigeria, 28 Aug, 2022, African Nations Championship Qualifying
Sao Tome e Principe 0-10 Nigeria, 13 Jun, 2022, African Cup of Nations Qualifier
Nigeria 2-1 Sierra Leone, 9 Jun, 2022, African Nations Cup of Nations Qualifying
 
Watch out for this Costa Rican player

The Costa Rican forward, Jewison Bennette has had an acceptable performance, playing in 1 games, scoring a double in the match, being the main forward of his national team, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments despite having high caliber competition, looking to be crucial in this match to give them confidence and get to the top in the World Cup.
Watch out for this Nigerian player

Nigerian striker, Terem Moffi, 23 years old, has had a poor performance, playing in 3 games, scoring only one goal, being the crucial striker of the team, looking to continue his streak and the victory for his team, hoping to have a good time with his national team as he is having with his team.
Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Costa Rica vs Nigeria friendly match. The match will take place at the National Stadium of Costa Rica, at 9:00 pm.
 
