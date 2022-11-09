Costa Rica vs Nigeria: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Costa Rica vs Nigeria in the Friendly Match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Costa Rica vs Nigeria match in the Friendly Match.
What time is Costa Rica vs Nigeria match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Costa Rica vs Nigeria of November 09th, in several countries:
México: 20:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 23:00 horas
Chile: 23:00 horas
Colombia: 20:00 horas
Perú: 20:00 horas
EE.UU.: 21:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 20:00 horas
Uruguay: 21:00 horas
Paraguay: 20:00 horas
España: 04:00 horas
Where and how to watch Costa Rica vs Nigeria live
The match will not be broadcasted by a TV channel.
If you want to watch Costa Rica vs Nigeria live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Costa Rica vs Nigeria live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the first meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and put the balance on their side, facing the World Cup.
How is Costa Rica coming?
The locals are coming from a not very good streak, coming from winning 1-2 against Uzbekistan in the last friendly match, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, so they will want to continue with this streak and keep adding victories, especially to get confidence and go with everything to the World Cup.
Uzbekistan 1-2 Costa Rica, 27 Sep, 2022, International friendlies
South Korea 2-2 Costa Rica, 23 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Costa Rica 1-0 New Zealand, 14 Jun, 2022, FIFA Qualifiers - CONCACAF/OFC Playoffs
Costa Rica 2-0 Martinique, 5 Jun, 2022, CONCACAF Nations League
Panama 2-0 Costa Rica, 2 Jun, 2022, CONCACAF Nations League
Uzbekistan 1-2 Costa Rica, 27 Sep, 2022, International friendlies
South Korea 2-2 Costa Rica, 23 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Costa Rica 1-0 New Zealand, 14 Jun, 2022, FIFA Qualifiers - CONCACAF/OFC Playoffs
Costa Rica 2-0 Martinique, 5 Jun, 2022, CONCACAF Nations League
Panama 2-0 Costa Rica, 2 Jun, 2022, CONCACAF Nations League
How is Nigeria coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have performed well, having their last win against Ghana in a past friendly match, winning 2-0, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 losses, a favorable streak for the team.
Algeria 2-1 Nigeria, 27 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Nigeria 2-0 Ghana, 3 Sep, 2022, African Nations Championship Qualifying
Ghana 2-0 Nigeria, 28 Aug, 2022, African Nations Championship Qualifying
Sao Tome e Principe 0-10 Nigeria, 13 Jun, 2022, African Cup of Nations Qualifier
Nigeria 2-1 Sierra Leone, 9 Jun, 2022, African Nations Cup of Nations Qualifying
Algeria 2-1 Nigeria, 27 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Nigeria 2-0 Ghana, 3 Sep, 2022, African Nations Championship Qualifying
Ghana 2-0 Nigeria, 28 Aug, 2022, African Nations Championship Qualifying
Sao Tome e Principe 0-10 Nigeria, 13 Jun, 2022, African Cup of Nations Qualifier
Nigeria 2-1 Sierra Leone, 9 Jun, 2022, African Nations Cup of Nations Qualifying
Watch out for this Costa Rican player
The Costa Rican forward, Jewison Bennette has had an acceptable performance, playing in 1 games, scoring a double in the match, being the main forward of his national team, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments despite having high caliber competition, looking to be crucial in this match to give them confidence and get to the top in the World Cup.
Watch out for this Nigerian player
Nigerian striker, Terem Moffi, 23 years old, has had a poor performance, playing in 3 games, scoring only one goal, being the crucial striker of the team, looking to continue his streak and the victory for his team, hoping to have a good time with his national team as he is having with his team.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Costa Rica vs Nigeria friendly match. The match will take place at the National Stadium of Costa Rica, at 9:00 pm.