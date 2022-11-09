Colo Colo vs River Plate: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Colo Colo vs River Plate Live Score!
How to watch Colo Colo vs River Plate Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Colo Colo vs River Plate Friendly Match?
Argentina: 7:30 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 6:30 PM on Star +
Brazil: 7:30 PM on Star +
Chile: 7:30 PM on Star +
Colombia: 5:30 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 5:30 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 5:30 PM
Spain: 12:30 AM (November 10)
Mexico: 4:30 PM on Star +
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on Star +
Peru: 5:30 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 7:30 PM on Star +
Key player - River Plate
In River Plate, the presence of Miguel Borja stands out. The 29-year-old Colombian player has been one of the team's top scorers in the Argentinean soccer season with nine goals in 17 games played, starting 15 of them.
Key player - Colo Colo
In Colo Colo Colo, the presence of Juan Martín Lucero stands out. The 31-year-old Argentinean player has been the team's top scorer in the Chilean league season with 15 goals in 26 games played, starting 24 of them.
Colo Colo vs River Plate history
River Plate
Colo Colo arrives at these matches motivated by winning the championship last season, after five seasons. It will be an important challenge for the cacique, remembering that this year they faced River in the Copa Libertadores and did not have much luck.
Colo Colo
River Plate will close the season facing this friendly tournament with a lot of nostalgia for being Marcelo Gallardo's last two games at the head of the institution, but also with responsibility and commitment, as the coach has always instilled throughout the years. El Millonario will count on its star players except for Franco Armani and Nicolás De La Cruz, who have joined the Argentina and Uruguay squads, respectively, for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.