Colo Colo vs River Plate: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match
Image: El Comercio Perú

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Colo Colo vs River Plate live match, as well as the latest information from Sausalito Stadium.
How to watch Colo Colo vs River Plate Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Colo Colo vs River Plate match will not be broadcast live on television.

What time is Colo Colo vs River Plate Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Colo Colo vs River Plate of November 9th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 7:30 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 6:30 PM on Star +
Brazil: 7:30 PM on Star +
Chile: 7:30 PM on Star +
Colombia: 5:30 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 5:30 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 5:30 PM
Spain: 12:30 AM (November 10)
Mexico: 4:30 PM on Star +
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on Star +
Peru: 5:30 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 7:30 PM on Star +

Key player - River Plate

In River Plate, the presence of Miguel Borja stands out. The 29-year-old Colombian player has been one of the team's top scorers in the Argentinean soccer season with nine goals in 17 games played, starting 15 of them.

Key player - Colo Colo

In Colo Colo Colo, the presence of Juan Martín Lucero stands out. The 31-year-old Argentinean player has been the team's top scorer in the Chilean league season with 15 goals in 26 games played, starting 24 of them.

Colo Colo vs River Plate history

These two teams have met six times. The statistics are in favor of River Plate, which has been victorious on four occasions, while Colo Colo Colo has won on one occasion, leaving a draw. To take into account, all these games have been in Copa Libertadores.
River Plate

Colo Colo arrives at these matches motivated by winning the championship last season, after five seasons. It will be an important challenge for the cacique, remembering that this year they faced River in the Copa Libertadores and did not have much luck.

Colo Colo

River Plate will close the season facing this friendly tournament with a lot of nostalgia for being Marcelo Gallardo's last two games at the head of the institution, but also with responsibility and commitment, as the coach has always instilled throughout the years. El Millonario will count on its star players except for Franco Armani and Nicolás De La Cruz, who have joined the Argentina and Uruguay squads, respectively, for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The match will be played at the Sausalito Stadium

The Colo Colo vs River Plate match will be played at the Sausalito Stadium, located in the city of Viña del Mar, Chile. This venue, inaugurated in 2015, has a capacity for 23,000 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Friendly match: Colo Colo vs River Plate Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match.
