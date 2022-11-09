Southampton vs Sheffield Wednesday: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Carabao Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Southampton vs Sheffield Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Southampton vs Sheffield Wednesday match, as well as the latest information from St Mary's Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Southampton vs Sheffield Online?
If you want to watch it online VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Southampton vs Sheffield Wednesday?
This is the kickoff time for the Southampton vs Sheffield Wednesday match on November 9, 2022 in various countries:
Uruguay: 4:45 PM
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Bolivia: 3:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Chile: 4:45 PM
Colombia: 2:45 PM
Ecuador: 2:45 PM
USA: 2:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 4:45 PM
Peru: 2:45 PM
Uruguay: 4:45 PM
History
These two teams have met only three times in recent years, twice in League One and once in the EFL Cup. On all three occasions, Southampton have come away with the win.
Key player - Sheffield Wednesday
This has been a great season for Sheffield Wednesday. The scores have ended up in their favor numerous times and in every competition they are in and that is thanks to their great players including Lee Gregory, the 34-year-old striker who has four goals and an assist in League One.
Key player - Southampton
It hasn't been a perfect start to the season, of course, but Southampton will always have a great team that will give their all for their colors. One of their strongest warriors is James Ward, the 28-year-old midfielder who has a goal and an assist and a lot of loyalty to his team.
Sheffield Wednesday
The visiting team, which plays in the second English division, League One, is in a better moment than its opponent. They have two victories in the EFL Cup and in their league, are in third place with 34 points and remain in the promotion playoffs.
Southampton
The team coached by Rubén Sellés is not in its best moment. Even though they won the first EFL Cup matchday, their present in the Premier League is going from bad to worse. They are in the 18th position and have only 12 points, which places them in the relegation zone.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this match is the home of Southampton, St Mary's Stadium, located precisely in the city of Southampton in England. Since the 1980s, the club had been planning to replace its existing stadium, The Dell. In August 2001, the St Mary's Stadium was finally inaugurated and has been the official home of Southampton ever since. It is a fourth-tier stadium with a capacity of 32,689.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of EFL Cup Match: Southampton vs Sheffield Wednesday live!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you the pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.