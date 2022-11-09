Mexico vs Iraq: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Mexico vs Iraq live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Municipal Montilivi. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Watch out for this player from Iraq
Alaa Abbas, forward, with 29 years old the player is one of the key pieces for his national team, in 23 games played with national team, the player has scored four goals, the opportunity to face Mexico is great because they can make the news go around the world, so the striker will not want to miss the opportunity.
Watch out for this player from Mexico
Alexis Vega, forward, at 24 years of age, the skillful winger is shaping up to be the starter covering Corona's position, the Chivas player in recent tournaments has proven to be one of the best players thanks to his boldness to face and take players away, in addition to the goals he has scored, In Liga MX there is no player who can match him and for these friendlies prior to Qatar, securing a place in the starting eleven without the players who are still in competition is essential to fill the coach's eye, he is also one of the players who has been in the tricolor's training camp for the longest time.
Latest Iraq lineup
Talib; Nadhim, Suwaed, Fadhil, Ibrahim; Jeahze, Attwan, Dhia; Ghareeb, Ali Al-Hamadi y Resan.
Mexico's final lineup
Ochoa; Alvarez, Araujo, Moreno, Arteaga; Rodriguez, Gutierrez, Guardado; Antuna, Martin, Vega.
Background
The last precedent between Mexico and Iraq was in the 1986 World Cup, which was precisely played in Mexico. In that match, the Mexican national team won by the minimum and at the end of the group stage, the local team finished as group leader, while Iraq failed to score points and was in last place; now Iraq can cause a stir if they beat the Tricolor.
Iraq a team that will not be in Qatar
The Iraq national team has not qualified for the World Cup since 1986, precisely when it shared a group with Mexico, on that occasion it did not score points, now after so many years, the team is still unable to qualify for a World Cup, but its contribution prior to Qatar will be key, this team is being used to help the preparation of teams that will be in Qatar, one of them is Mexico, Iraq will want to beat the rivals to make them doubt in their participation in Qatar and Mexico could be one of those teams that in case of not getting the victory would be a big problem.
Mexico to define the list
The Mexican National Team is close to defining its roster for Qatar 2022; However, there are still many unknowns that surround Martino's team, the qualifiers for Mexico also had many problems and unlike Osorio's process, the tricolor failed to get the first position and in the various tournaments such as the Nations League and the Gold Cup, they failed to defeat the United States, for their preparation for the World Cup the level of the team has been very low and failed to clear the doubts towards Qatar, the friendly against Uruguay was a sign that something was not right, because the team was very exposed, The tie against Ecuador was not a parameter either, because on paper the Mexican team was the favorite, in the last friendly played against Colombia despite having a good start, the rival turned them around in the second half and again the team was not convincing, the Mexican team has been working for some time without the players who play in Europe, but it is with those players where it will be defined who will make the final roster, this match against Iraq will make clear who are at an optimum level, the feelings of the fans are very negative because it is believed they will not advance to the next phase.
Fine-tuning details prior to Qatar
The Mexican National Team starts the series of friendly matches as part of its preparation for the World Cup in Qatar, the tricolor has been working for several weeks with the players who have finished their participation in the teams and these matches will define many things before the delivery of the final roster, with these matches Mexico will probably be the most prepared for the greatest soccer festival, but its rivals will not make things so easy and that is when the problems will arrive.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Mexico vs Iraq, an international friendly match. The match will take place at the Estadio Municipal Montilivi, at 3:00 pm ET.