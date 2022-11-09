Sevilla vs Real Sociedad: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Image: VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sevilla vs Real Sociedad live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. 
What time is Sevilla vs Real Sociedad LaLiga matchday 14?

This is the kick-off time for the Sevilla vs Real Sociedad match on November 9, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 14:00 hours

Bolivia: 13:00 hours

Brazil: 14:00 hours

Chile: 14:00 hours

Colombia: 12:00 noon

Ecuador: 12:00 noon

Spain: 19:00 hours

United States: 12:00 p.m. PT and 2:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 12:00 noon

Paraguay: 14:00 hours

Peru: 14:00 hours

Uruguay: 14:00 hours

Venezuela: 13:00 hours

Statements Sevilla

Jorge Sampaoli spoke before this match: "Those who played are recovering, trying to take advantage of the hours so that the rest generates the possibility of playing a good match against a great team. Nianzou is a little better, tomorrow we will evaluate him. Fernando has been training with the group at a medium intensity and maybe he can help us for a few minutes due to the inactivity he had. And we have some players that we still don't know how they are going to be, such as Acuña and Papu, and we will see tomorrow".

"No, I think that the feeling I have as a teammate of the group of players is that we had a lot of dominance to be able to win and we could not. And that everyone imagined that Betis was going to be far superior to Sevilla and that didn't happen. The game was better for us and the result was not".

"The truth is that I'm not clear and I didn't care much to know, so I don't have much opinion on something I don't know. I was there to talk to the media and there was a discussion, but part of a classic atmosphere that generates irritation when someone doesn't get what they want. But it ended very quickly, I don't think it was so important to highlight it, the important thing happened on the field."

"I don't think so, you should ask Monchi, I have no idea. He went to greet the group of Sevilla fans and the intention is perhaps to thank them for their support. But I'm talking about conjectures, I didn't even talk about it, I have many things to talk about with Monchi to see what he does in his decisions. Maybe he greeted the people because they were with us in that game, because of the difference in the crowd, or to tell him that the team was strong. I honestly have no idea.

"The last derby we played at Betis' ground that we won we were very outplayed in the first half, Betis could have made a bigger difference than a 1-0, we were coming from playing Champions League and in a bad moment, we won it really by fortuitous aspects. We won the first one playing very well, but they are very special matches, the framework of the match already enabled a special match, with many expectations. It was vibrant, at the height of the expectations that were generated in advance, it was not an apathetic match, it was a nice classic Sunday".

"We are in a delicate moment, we have a very long sequence of matches with little recovery. We are playing against a great team again, let's hope to play a good match and win to get out of an uncomfortable zone for this team, which is not used to it".

How does Real Sociedad arrive?

Real Sociedad arrives to this match after a one-goal draw against Valencia, reaching the seventh position in the general table.

How does Sevilla arrive?

Sevilla arrives after a one-goal draw against Betis, in addition to clarifying that the team is not in a good moment and is located at the bottom of the general table.

The match will be played at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

The match Sevilla vs Real Sociedad will be played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, located in Seville, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 31 388 people. 
The match will take place at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, at 2:00pm.
