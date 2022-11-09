Inter vs Bologna: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Italian Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Inter vs Bologna Italian Serie A match.
What time is the Inter vs Bologna match for Italian Serie A Match 2022?
This is the start time of the game Inter vs Bologna of November 9th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 9:45 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Last lineup of Bologna
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Lukasz Skorupski, Adama Soumaoro, Jhon Lucumi, Stefan Posch, Nicolás Domínguez, Gary Medel, Andrea Cambiaso, Michel Aebischer, Marko Arnautovic, Musa Barrow and Lewis Ferguson.
Last lineup of Inter Milan
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Samir Handanovic, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar, Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolò Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Matteo Darmian, Denzel Dumfries, Joaquín Correa and Lautaro Martínez.
Bologna players to watch
There are three Bologna players that we should keep an eye on and who have a very important role in the team. The first is striker Marko Arnautovic (#9), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 7 goals in 11 games played and he scored in the last game against Lecce. Another player is Andrea Cambiaso (#50), he plays in the defense position and at 22 years old he is the team's biggest assister with 2 assists in 13 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on striker Riccardo Orsolini (#2), he is the team's second-highest scorer of the season with 2 goals and we could see him scoring on Wednesday.
Bologna in the tournament
Like Inter, Bologna has had a great start to the season in Serie A, they are in the middle of the table in the tournament. Until week 13 of the tournament they have a total of 16 points after 4 wins, 4 draws and 5 losses. They are located in the twelfth position of the general table and if they want to steal the tenth place from Torino they will have to win the match. Wednesday's game will be very difficult as Inter is a good team and Bologna will play away. Their last game was on Sunday November 6, 2022, they won 2-1 against Torino at the Renato Dall'Ara. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could cause an upset and win the match because they are a good team in Serie A and because of the experience their players have.
Inter Milan players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Inter's attacking attack and any of them are likely to score in the game against Bologna. Austrian striker Romelu Lukaku (#90), a player who returns from injury and who in the 2022-2023 season has scored 1 goal and an assist in 4 games. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Lautaro Martínez (#10), he plays in the forward position and is the team's top scorer with 6 goals in 13 games played. He got his sixth goal last game and could get his seventh on Wednesday. Finally, midfielder Nicolò Barella (#23) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the team's biggest assister on the season with 4 assists in 12 games played and we could see him get the fifth assist from him against Bologna.
Inter Milan in the tournament
The Milan soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of Serie A (Italy's first soccer division) very well, they are in seventh position in the general table with 8 wins, 0 draws and 5 losses, getting 24 points . Inter seeks to be placed at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win all the possible games and they will be the champions of this season. Their last game was on Saturday November 6, 2022, they lost 2-0 against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage playing at home and that their fans support them.
The stadium
The Giuseppe Meazza is located in the city of Milan, Italy. It will host this match and has a capacity of 80,018 spectators. It was inaugurated on September 19, 1926 and is currently the home of AC Milan and FC Internazionale of Serie A.