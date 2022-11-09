Wolves vs Leeds: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Carabao Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share live the starting eleven of Wolves vs Leeds. As well as recent information of the Molineaux Stadium;Do not lose detail of the game with the minute by minute in VAVEL
Player to watch from Leeds: Rodrigo Moreno
The 31 year old Spanish striker is having a good season for Leeds, right now he is the top scorer of the team with 7 goals, and he also has 1 assist, he has already meet his quota of last season's goals and assists, he had 6 goals and 1 assist. Will the Spanish striker appear tomorrow against Wolves?
Player to watch from Wolves: Ruben Neves
The Portuguese midfielder is having a good season with Wolves as he now has 4 goals and Wolves in total have scored 8 goals so he has scored half of the goals. And another detail, he already equaled his goal quota from last season, he only needs two assists to equal his goal contributions from the last season. Will the Portuguese creator appear tomorrow?
Last XI from Leeds
Illian Meslier; Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Pascal Stuijk; Tyler Adams, Marc Roca; Jack Harrison, Brendan Aaronson, Crysencio Summervile; Rodrigo Moreno
Last XI from Wolves
Jose Sa; Nelson Semedo, Nathan Collins, Max Kilman, Hugo Bueno; Boubacar Traore, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho; Goncalo Guedes, Hee-Chang-Hwan, Daniel Podence
When and where to watch Wolves vs Leeds
The match will be broadcast on STAR + but if you want to watch the match live on the internet, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
These are some of the times of tomorrow's match
Some of the times to watch the match
Uruguay: 4:45 pm
Argentina: 4:45 pm
Bolivia: 3:45 pm
Brasil: 4:45 pm
Chile: 4:45 pm
Colombia: 1:45 pm
Ecuador: 1:45 pm
USA (ET): 2:45 pm
Mexico: 1:45 pm
Paraguay: 2:45 pm
Perú: 1:45 pm
Leeds come from an exiting victory!
Leeds are having a decent season in the Premier League, they are in the bottom half of the table, exactly in 12th place, with 15 points out of 39 possible (they have played 13 games). They have won 4 games, they have drawn 3 times and they have lost 6 times.
Last matchday they played Bournemouth and they won 4-3 thanks to goals from Rodrigo Moreno, Sam Greenwood, Liam Cooper and Crysencio Summerville. Marcus Tavernier, Phillip Billing and Dominic Solanke scored for Bournemouth.
Will Leeds go through to the next round?
Wolves come from a tough loss!
Steve Davis's team is not having a good season in the Premier League, as they are now in penultimate place in the table with 10 points out of a possible 42, that is, 2 wins, 4 draws and 8 losses.
Last match Wolves were up against Brighton who are surprising this season and the Seagulls won 2-3 thanks to goals from Pascal Gross, Kaoru Mitoma and Adam Lallana. Goncalo Guedes and Ruben Neves scored for Wolves.
Will Wolves be able to advance to the next round in the Carabao Cup?
Promissing duel!
The Molineaux Stadium located in Wolverhampton; England will be the stadium that will house the match between Wolves and Leeds corresponding to Round 3 of the EFL Carabao Cup. This stadium has space for 32,050 people.
Welcome to all Vavel readers
Welcome to the transmission of the Wolves vs Leeds match corresponding to the Round 3 of the EFL Carabao Cup. The venue of the match will be at the Molineaux Stadium at 1:45 pm.