Panama vs Saudi Arabia: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Friendy Game 2022

Tune in here Panama vs Saudi Arabia Live Score in Friendy Game 2022
What time is Panama vs Saudi Arabia match for Friendy Game 2022?
This is the start time of the game Panama vs Saudi Arabia of November 10th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 AM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 8:00 AM to be confirmed
Brazil: 9:00 AM to be confirmed
Chile: 9:00 AM to be confirmed
Colombia: 7:00 AM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 7:00 AM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 7:00 AM to be confirmed
Spain: 1:00 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 6:00 AM to be confirmed
Paraguay: 9:00 AM to be confirmed
Peru: 7:00 AM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 9:00 AM to be confirmed
Last games Panama vs Saudi Arabia
It should be noted that these countries have never faced each other in history, neither in official matches nor in friendly games, so we will have to watch how the series between Arabs and Panamanians starts.
Key Player Saudi Arabia
Goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais has had good performances, especially for great saves in these friendly games that could be decisive in the World Cup and that is why he will be the player to watch for this Thursday's friendly.
Key player Panama
Anibal Godoy, already 32 years old and playing in the MLS with Nashville, is one of the experienced players of this squad for his technical ability and leadership in the midfield, which is why he is our element to follow of the Panamanians.
Last lineup Saudi Arabia
21 Mohammed Al-Owais, 14 Abdullah Otayf, 18 Nawaf Al Abid, 6 Mohammed Al-Burayk, 19 Fahad Al Muwallad, 20 Abdullah Al-Hamddan, 32 Abdullah Hadi Radif, 26 Abdulrahman Alobud, 17 Hassan Al Tambakti, 29 Ahmed Bamasud, 28 Mohamed Kanno.
Last lineup Panama
Mejia; Peralta, Machado, Davis, Palacios; Griffith, Godoy, Yanis, Camargo; Aguilar, Torres.
Saudi Arabia: continue to prepare
Saudi Arabia will have the penultimate match before its debut in the World Cup on November 22 against Argentina, although it will now look to test its strength against Panama, a team from the same region as Mexico which, although it is not the same squad or the same soccer, could give an idea of what it will face in its last game in the Group Stage of the World Cup.
Panama: face what they are made of
Although they were left out of the World Cup, these matches are very useful for Panama to have international exposure and what better way to do it as a visitor to show that their level and that of CONCACAF are at a competitive level, especially with the Asians. The Canaleros' last game was on November 5 when they lost 2-1 to host Qatar.
The Kick-off
The Panama vs Saudi Arabia match will be played at the Villa Park Stadium, in Criquet Sheikh Zayed, UAE. The kick-off is scheduled at 07:00 am ET.
