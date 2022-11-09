Lazio vs Monza: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Serie A 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Lazio vs Monza Live Score in Serie A Season 2022
What time is Lazio vs Monza match for Serie A Season 2022?
This is the start time of the game Lazio vs Monza of November 10th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on ESPN and ESPN +
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Last games Lazio vs Monza
Due to the fact that Monza is a team that has just been promoted to the First Division and has not been promoted for a long time, the only history they have with Lazio occurred on August 23, 2006 in the Coppa Italia where they tied 1-1, but on penalties Lazio ended up winning to advance to the next round.
Key Player Monza
Carlos Augusto can provide balance in midfield, but he can also be dangerous from mid-distance shots or set pieces, remembering that he was one of the players in Monza's last victory.
Key player Lazio
Felipe Anderson has a good punch and he has shown it both in the campaign and in the last game against Lazio, as with his goal they got the win and this Thursday he hopes to repeat it to get a good result in front of his fans.
Last lineup Monza
16 Michele Di Gregorio, 5 Luca Caldirola, 55 Armando Izzo, 4 Marlon, 12 Stefano Sensi, 6 Nicolo Rovella, 30 Carlos Augusto, 84 Patrick Ciurria, 47 Dany Mota, 17 Gianluca Caprari, 32 Matteo Pessina.
Last lineup Lazio
94 Ivan Provedel, 29 Manuel Lazzari, 15 Nicolò Casale, 13 Alessio Romagnoli, 77 Adam Marušić, 5 Matias Vecino, 32 Danilo Cataldi, 10 Luis Alberto, 9 Pedro, 7 Felipe Anderson, 20 Mattia Zaccagni.
Monza: to make a splash
After a run of three defeats in a row, the modest, newly-promoted Monza side returned to winning ways with a home win over Hellas Verona last weekend that gave them their fourth win of the season and moved seven points clear of the relegation zone.
Lazio: to continue climbing up the table
Although Lazio did not play their best game last Sunday, they took advantage of one of Roma's mistakes to score the goal and get the three points that allow them to be in third place overall in the standings, only behind Napoli and Milan (at the beginning of this matchday) and with an opponent that does not look so strong, the obligation will be to get the three points to stay up in the overall standings.
The Kick-off
The Lazio vs Monza match will be played at the Olympic Stadium, in Roma, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Serie A 2022: Lazio vs Monza!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.