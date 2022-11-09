Hellas Verona vs Juventus: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Hellas Verona vs Juventus live online
Hellas Verona vs Juventus can be tuned in from the live streams on Fox Sports App.
What time is the Hellas Verona vs Juventus match of the Matchday 14 of Serie A?
Argentina: 13:30 hours
Bolivia: 12:30 p.m.
Brazil: 13:30
Chile: 1:30 p.m.
Colombia: 11:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m.
Spain: 6:30 p.m.
United States: 11:30 a.m. PT and 1:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m.
Peru: 1:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.
Juventus Statements
"It's a team that has lost undeservedly in the last few games. They create a lot, especially at home, and are a threat from set pieces, it won't be an easy game. It's a team that doesn't deserve the position in the table they currently have."
"Napoli is playing an extraordinary championship, we have to go step by step. First, we have to think about Hellas Verona and then Lazio...".
"Mattia Perin plays tomorrow because Wojciech Szczesny has played 12 in a row. Leandro Paredes and Moise Kean are recovered. Angel Di Maria I will evaluate, but he is not for 90 minutes, it is more likely that he will play half an hour. Dusan Vlahovic and Weston McKennie are to be evaluated, as well as Federico Chiesa."
Vlahovic has an inflammation in his groin. He ran yesterday and was better. Chiesa came back and did well, but the knee is not stable. It's part of the rehabilitation process on the field."
"I spoke to Cuadrado, who in terms of hierarchy comes after Leonardo Bonucci. Juan was getting a bit nervous lately, he felt a lot of responsibility. Danilo should be the captain because he was more serene. Cuadrado accepted the choice calmly".
Statements Hellas Verona
"The episode of Magnani's expulsion hurt us in a fundamental match. My team is alive, they put their heart into it, they have to keep working. I also work 24 hours a day and try to do my best. The psychological aspect is fundamental, eight defeats are a lot, they hurt, but we must not give up and work even harder."
"We don't deserve our current position in the league. Even when we had ten men left, we gave everything. If we had played eleven against eleven, we would have won tonight."
"The boys got off to a great start, we showed we were in this. We're on the right track and we have to keep fighting with our heads held high."
"Lazovic and Ilic had more serious injuries than Verdi. Darko maybe we can get him back, let's see tomorrow's final. The same for Verdi, who could be among the squads."
How does Juventus arrive?
How do Hellas Verona fare?