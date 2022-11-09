Hellas Verona vs Juventus: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Serie A Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
6:52 PM43 minutes ago

Stay tuned for the Hellas Verona vs Juventus live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Hellas Verona vs Juventus live, as well as the latest information from the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL. 
6:47 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Hellas Verona vs Juventus live online

The match will be broadcasted on FOX Sports channel.

Hellas Verona vs Juventus can be tuned in from the live streams on Fox Sports App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

6:42 PMan hour ago

What time is the Hellas Verona vs Juventus match of the Matchday 14 of Serie A?

This is the kickoff time for the Hellas Verona vs Juventus match on November 10, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 13:30 hours

Bolivia: 12:30 p.m.

Brazil: 13:30

Chile: 1:30 p.m.

Colombia: 11:30 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:30 a.m.

Spain: 6:30 p.m.

United States: 11:30 a.m. PT and 1:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 1:30 p.m.

Peru: 1:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 1:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.

6:37 PMan hour ago

Juventus Statements

Massimiliano Allegri spoke ahead of the match: "After Inter, we were very happy and celebrating a great victory, but we have now closed that chapter. This Thursday, we will play in Verona against a team that has beaten Juve three times, in the last five games."

"It's a team that has lost undeservedly in the last few games. They create a lot, especially at home, and are a threat from set pieces, it won't be an easy game. It's a team that doesn't deserve the position in the table they currently have."

"Napoli is playing an extraordinary championship, we have to go step by step. First, we have to think about Hellas Verona and then Lazio...".

 "Mattia Perin plays tomorrow because Wojciech Szczesny has played 12 in a row. Leandro Paredes and Moise Kean are recovered. Angel Di Maria I will evaluate, but he is not for 90 minutes, it is more likely that he will play half an hour. Dusan Vlahovic and Weston McKennie are to be evaluated, as well as Federico Chiesa."

Vlahovic has an inflammation in his groin. He ran yesterday and was better. Chiesa came back and did well, but the knee is not stable. It's part of the rehabilitation process on the field."

"I spoke to Cuadrado, who in terms of hierarchy comes after Leonardo Bonucci. Juan was getting a bit nervous lately, he felt a lot of responsibility. Danilo should be the captain because he was more serene. Cuadrado accepted the choice calmly".

6:32 PMan hour ago

Statements Hellas Verona

Salvatore Bocchetti spoke after the defeat against Monza: "Today the guys gave their all. It's a pity that certain episodes went against us and not in our favor".

 "The episode of Magnani's expulsion hurt us in a fundamental match. My team is alive, they put their heart into it, they have to keep working. I also work 24 hours a day and try to do my best. The psychological aspect is fundamental, eight defeats are a lot, they hurt, but we must not give up and work even harder."

"We don't deserve our current position in the league. Even when we had ten men left, we gave everything. If we had played eleven against eleven, we would have won tonight."

"The boys got off to a great start, we showed we were in this. We're on the right track and we have to keep fighting with our heads held high."

"Lazovic and Ilic had more serious injuries than Verdi. Darko maybe we can get him back, let's see tomorrow's final. The same for Verdi, who could be among the squads."

6:27 PMan hour ago

How does Juventus arrive?

Juventus come into this match after beating Inter two goals to nil, looking to climb up the table to reach first place.

 

6:22 PMan hour ago

How do Hellas Verona fare?

Hellas Verona has only one victory in the current competition, in this last match they lost against Monza two goals to zero.

6:17 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi.

The match Hellas Verona vs Juventus will be played at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi, located in Verona, Italy. The stadium has a capacity for 31 388 people.
6:12 PMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Hellas Verona vs Juventus live stream, matchday 14 of Serie A. The match will take place at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi, at 1:30 pm.
VAVEL Logo