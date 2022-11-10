Feyenoord Rotterdam vs SC Cambuur: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Eredivisie Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Feyenoord Rotterdam vs SC Cambuur Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Feyenoord Rotterdam vs SC Cambuur Eredivisie match.
What time is the Feyenoord Rotterdam vs SC Cambuur match for Eredivisie Match 2022?
This is the start time of the game Feyenoord Rotterdam vs SC Cambuur of November 10th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:00 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 8:00 PM.
Mexico: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on Star+.
SC Cambuur Last Lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
João Virginia, Leon Bergsma, Marco Tol, Alex Bangura, Doke Schmidt, Mees Hoedemakers, Mitchell Paulissen, Daniel Van Kaam, Roberts Uldrikis, Silvester van der Water, and Michael Breij.
Feyenoord Rotterdam Last Lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Justin Bijlow, Jacob Rasmussen, Gernot Trauner, David Hancko, Marcus Pedersen, Lutsharel Geertruida, Orkun Kökcü, Quinten Timber, Danilo, Javairo Dilrosun, and Patrick Walemark.
SC Cambuur Players to Watch
There are three Cambuur players that we should keep an eye on and who have a very important role in the team. The first is Dutch striker Mees Hoedemakers (#6), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 2 goals in 9 games played and scored in the last game against Fortuna Sittard. Another player is David Sambissa (#18), he plays in the defense position and at 26 years old he is the team's biggest assister with 1 assist in 12 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on midfielder Michael Breij (#14), he is the team's second-highest scorer with a goal in just 11 games played and the second-highest assister with an assist. He has been a great sub that gives the team a change whenever he steps on the floor.
SC Cambuur in the tournament
Unlike Feyenoord Rotterdam, SC Cambuur had a poor start to the season in the Eredivisie, they are at the bottom of the tournament. Until week 13 of the tournament they have a total of 8 points with 2 wins, 2 draws and 8 losses. They are located in the seventeenth position of the general table and if they want to steal the sixteenth place from Emmen they will have to win the match. Their last game was on Friday, November 4, 2022, they lost 1-0 against NEC Nijmegen at the Cambuur Stadion. Thursday's game will be very difficult as Feyenoord are one of the best teams in the Eredivisie and they have only lost once. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game since they play away, however they could surprise and win.
Feyenoord Rotterdam Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Feyenoord's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against Go Ahead. Forward Danilo (#10), is the team's top scorer in the 2022-2023 season with 8 goals in 12 games and scored in the previous match of the tournament against RKC Waalwijk. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Sebastian Szymanski (#17), he plays in the midfield position and is the team's top assister with 3 assists in 11 games played. He got the second third from him last game against FC Emmen and could get the fourth from him on Thursday. Finally, striker Santiago Giménez (#29) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the fourth highest assister on the team with 1 assist and the fifth highest scorer on the team with two goals.
Feyenoord Rotterdam in the tournament
The Feyenoord soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of the Eredivisie (the first soccer division of the Netherlands) well, they are in third position in the general table with 8 wins, 3 draws and 1 loss, getting 27 points . Feyenoord seeks to be placed at the top of the tournament this season so they must win all possible games and they will be the champions. Their last match was on November 6, ending in a 2-0 victory against FC Volendam at De Kuip. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage playing at home and that their fans support them.
The stadium
The De Kuip is located in the city of Rotterdam, the Netherlands. It will host this match and has a capacity of 51,117 spectators. It was opened on March 27, 1937 and is currently the home of Feyenoord Rotterdam who play in the Eredivisie.