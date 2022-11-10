Valencia CF vs Real Betis: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match
12:59 AMan hour ago

Valencia CF vs Real Betis Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Valencia CF vs Real Betis live, as well as the latest information from Mestalla Stadium.
12:54 AMan hour ago

How to watch Valencia CF vs Real Betis match live on TV and online?

The match Valencia CF vs Real Betis will not be broadcast live on TV. 
If you want to watch it streaming, your option is: ESPN+.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
12:49 AMan hour ago

What time is Valencia CF vs Real Betis?

This is the kick-off time for the Valencia CF vs Real Betis match on November 10, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports
Bolivia: 15:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports
Brazil: 16:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports
Chile: 15:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports
Colombia: 14:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports
Spain: 22:00 hrs. - DAZN
Mexico: 13:00 hrs. - Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports
Peru: 14:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports
12:44 AMan hour ago

Referee team

Referee: Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias
Assistant Referee 1: David Medié Jiménez
Assistant Referee 2: Iván Massó Granado
12:39 AMan hour ago

Key player at Real Betis

One of the players to keep in mind in Real Betis is Borja Iglesias, the 29-year-old Spanish-born center forward, has played 13 games in the current edition of LaLiga Santander, in which he already has two assists and eight goals, these against; Elche CF, RCD Mallorca twice, Osasuna, Girona FC twice, UD Almeria and Real Sociedad.
12:34 AMan hour ago

Key player at Valencia CF

One of the most outstanding players in Valencia CF is Édinson Cavani, the 35-year-old Uruguayan-born center forward, has played seven games so far in LaLiga Santander 2022-2023, in which he already has one assist and four goals, these against; Elche CF twice, Sevilla FC and RCD Mallorca.
12:29 AMan hour ago

History Valencia CF vs Real Betis

In total, both teams have met 125 times, Valencia CF dominates the record with 61 wins, there have been 26 draws and Real Betis has won 38 matches.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Valencia CF with 210 goals to Real Betis' 153
12:24 AM2 hours ago

Actuality - Real Betis

Real Betis has been having a good performance in the LaLiga Santander 2022-2023, because after playing 13 games they are in the number five position in the standings with 24 points, this score was achieved after winning seven games, drawing three and losing three, they have also scored 17 goals and conceded nine, for a goal difference of -8.
  • Last three matches

Real Sociedad 0 - 2 Real Betis
Real Betis 3 - 0 HJK Helsinki
Real Betis 1 - 1 Sevilla FC

12:19 AM2 hours ago

Actuality - Valencia CF

Valencia CF has been playing a bad role in the current edition of LaLiga Santander, as after playing a total of 13 matches, they are in the 12th position in the standings with 16 points, this after winning four matches, drawing four and losing five, leaving a goal difference of +4, this after scoring 19 goals and conceding 15.
  • Last three matches

Valencia CF 1 - 2 RCD Mallorca
Valencia CF 0 - 1 FC Barcelona
Real Sociedad 1 - 1 Valencia

12:14 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at theMestalla Stadium

The match between Valencia CF and Real Betis will take place at the Mestalla Stadium in the city of Valencia (Spain), this stadium is where the Valencia Football Club plays its home matches, it was built in 1923 and has a capacity for approximately 49,430 spectators. 


12:09 AM2 hours ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Valencia CF vs Real Betis match, valid for matchday 14 of LaLiga Santander 2022-2023. 
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
