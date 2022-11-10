Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Borussia Park
It is the stadium of Borussia Monchengladbach, has a capacity for 59 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on July 30, 2004 a very nice and emblematic stadium for Germany, will be the scene where the Borussias will see the faces in their struggle for the 3 points, no doubt a great match awaits us.
Where and how to watch Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund online and live on Match day 15 of the Bundesliga.
This is the kickoff time for the Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund match on November 11 in various countries:
Argentina: 15:30 PM on Sky Sports
Bolivia: 15:30 PM on Sky Sports
Brazil: 15:30 PM on Sky Sports
Chile: 15:30 PM on Sky Sports
Colombia: 13:30 PM on Sky Sports
Ecuador: 13:30 PM on Sky Sports
United States (ET): 14:30 PM on Sky Sports
Spain: 09:30 PM on Sky Sports
Mexico: 13:30 PM on Sky Sports and Blue to go.
Paraguay: 15:30 PM on Sky Sports
Peru: 15:30 PM on Sky Sports
Uruguay: 15:30 PM on Sky Sports
Last game between them
The last time these two teams met was an impressive goal war on February 20 of this year, when Dortmund defeated Borussia Monchengladbach 6-0 to take all three points in the Bundesliga campaign.
Absences
Only Borussia Dortmund will be without Marcos Reus due to injury, leaving him out of the World Cup for the second consecutive time, while Borussia Monchengladbach will be able to count on a full squad as they have no injured or suspended players.
Background
The record leans radically to Borussia Dortmund, since in the last 15 matches, they have won 13 games, 0 draws and only 2 times Borussia Monchengladbach has been able to win, so tomorrow Dortmund will be the favorite to take the 3 points on Day 15 in the Bundesliga.
How is Borussia Dortmund coming along?
Dortmund is in 6th position with 25 points and a record of 8 wins, 1 draw and 5 losses, having just lost 2-0 to Wolfsburg in a game where they were badly beaten and will be looking for points before the World Cup break to give them peace of mind and help them move up in the European rankings.
How is Borussia Monchengladbach coming along?
Borussia comes into this match in 9th place with 19 points and a record of 8 wins, 1 draw and 5 losses, coming off a 2-1 loss to Bochum, a team that has had a regular tournament and is looking to continue adding points and fight for European places, will have a difficult task against one of the strongest teams in the Bundesliga.
Welcome to the live stream of Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund, match day 15 of the Bundesliga. The match will take place at Borussia Park, at 13:30.