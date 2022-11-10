Birmingham vs Sunderland: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Birmingham vs Sunderland can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Sunderland player
Jack Clarke, winger, with 21 years of age the player is becoming a reference in attack for Sunderland, with 18 games in this Championship season, the player has scored four times and has given six assists, with ten goal participations, the youth is standing out and will be fundamental for the end of the season, his participation on the pitch will be very helpful when the championship resumes.
Watch out for this Birmingham player
Scott Hogan, striker, with 30 years old, the experienced player has become the top scorer of Birmingham this season, the Irishman with nine goals in 20 games is a key player in the team and much of the team's chances of seeking promotion is thanks to him, the player will look to go to the World Cup break scoring a goal and give the three points to his team.
Latest Sunderland lineup
Patterson; Alese, Batth, O´Nien; Cirkin, Evans, Embleton, Neil; Pritchard, Clarke, Roberts.
Latest Birmingham lineup
Ruddy, Colin, Sanderson, Trusty, Graham, Mejbri, Bacuna, Chong, Emmanuel, Deeney, Hogan.
Background
Birmingham 3-1 Sunderland
Sunderland 1-1 Birmingham
Birmingham 0-3 Sunderland
Birmingham 2-0 Sunderland
Sunderland 2-2 Birmingham
Sunderland seeks improvement
Sunderland after its long walk through the lower divisions, is apparently rebuilding and is in the process of putting together a more competitive team to stay and then seek promotion, the team in this its first season in the Championship since 2018, is not so solid, but remains out of relegation, with 24 points occupies the 17th position and adding more defeats than victories, prior to the break for the World Cup they will look for a victory to add three points that in a combination of results would make them climb many positions, the teams are still very close in the table and no team can be quiet, as even the leader can lose its position, being such a competitive tournament you can not go wrong much, so the team still has a chance to at least look for a Playoffs spot.
Birmingham wants to climb up the rankings
Birmingham, a team that in recent seasons has been in the last positions without being relegated, seeks to find its best version and now fight for a place in the Playoffs for promotion, this season that will be interrupted by the World Cup in Qatar, has not been all bad for the team to occupy the tenth position with 28 points, prior to the game against Sunderland the team arrives to the duel with four games without losing, accumulating two wins and two draws, the team's performance has been very even almost equal in seven, wins, draws and defeats, there is still a long season to play so not losing points is key, Sunderland is not an easy opponent to beat so they must give the extra in this game.
Mid-table duel
Birmingham and Sunderland have not been able to give a great season in the Championship, this is normal, as it is a very competitive league, but if their aspirations are to seek promotion, they are lagging far behind, in this closing half of the season the teams will be looking for the three points and will be preparing to have a better second part of the tournament, the most important thing now is to avoid injuries and the three points will be a great prize for the winner.
