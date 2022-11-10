America vs Tigres Women's: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Final Liga MX Femenil

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here America vs Tigres in the Liga MX Femenil
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this America vs Tigres match in the first leg of the final of the Liga MX Femenil.
What time is America vs Tigres match for Liga MX Femenil?
This is the start time of the game America vs Tigres of November 11th 2022 in several countries:
México: 20:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 23:00 horas
Chile: 23:00 horas
Colombia: 20:00 horas
Perú: 20:00 horas
EE.UU.: 21:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 20:00 horas
Uruguay: 22:00 horas
Paraguay: 21:00 horas
España: 04:00 horas
Where and how to watch America vs Tigres live and in real time
The match will be broadcast on TUDN
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
Águilas and Felinas have faced each other 14 times, leaving 8 wins for the Amazons, 5 draws and 1 win for the locals, so both teams will be looking for a win to close the gap and put the balance on their side and on the other to close the gap and that bad streak.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 2 wins have gone to the Amazons, while the Azulcremas have 1 win, a somewhat even balance and not very favorable for the Águilas, as they have two draws.
How is América coming?
The locals are coming from a 3-3 draw in the second leg against Chivas in the last match, with 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats in their last 5 matches, so they can continue with their confidence in this liguilla and be able to win the league title.
Matchday 17, Gallos Blancos 0-1 America, Liga MX Femenil
Quarterfinal, first leg, Club Tijuana 0-1 America, Liga MX Femenil
Quarterfinals second leg, America 2-0 Club Tijuana, Liga MX Femenil
Semifinals first leg, America 4-1 Deportivo Guadalajara, Liga MX Women
Semifinals Second Leg, Deportivo Guadalajara 3-3 America, Liga MX Women
How are Tigres coming?
The visitors won 1-0 against the Alacranes of Durango in the previous match of the Apertura 2022, and in their last 5 matches they have a very good streak, with 0 draws, 1 loss and 4 wins.
Matchday 17, Tigres 5-2 Club Tijuana, Liga MX Femenil
Quarterfinals first leg, Deportivo Toluca 0-4 Tigres, MX Women's League
Quarterfinals second leg, Tigres 5-0 Deportivo Toluca, MX Women's League
Semifinals first leg, Tigres 2-1 CF Monterrey, MX Women's League
Semifinals second leg, CF Monterrey 2-2 Tigres, MX Women's League
Watch out for this America player
Kiana Angélica Palacios Hernández, 26 year old Mexican forward, has been in charge of being the scorer of her team in the last seasons, her performance in the team has been good, being in the fight for the scoring title, in 16 games played she scored 13 goals, so the player needs to close the tournament in a better way and lead her team to the title, having played 1530 minutes.
Watch out for this Tigres player
Mia Renee Fishel, 21-year-old American center forward, has been the goal scorer for the Amazons in the last few seasons, her performance in the team has been good, in 17 games played she scored 17 goals, being the leader of the scoring table, the player needs to close the tournament in a better way, so that can give her confidence for this duel, having an average of 1 goal per game.
Looking for revenge
Tigres and América will experience a rematch of the final they played in the 2018 Apertura, where the Coapa team was crowned for the first time in the Liga MX Femenil, where Cecilia Santiago was their goalkeeper.
Classics in the semifinals
América was the first finalist team after defeating Chivas Guadalajara 4-6 on aggregate in a very intense duel. Meanwhile, Tigres defeated Rayadas 3-4 on aggregate, making clear the sporting rivalry that exists between the two teams.
Showing loyalty
Liga MX Femenil fans continue to show their loyalty, registering an attendance of 68,214 fans between Estadio Akron and Estadio Universitario.
The Clásico Nacional registered 25,899 fans at the Akron Stadium, while the Clásico Regio hosted 42,315 fans at the Volcán.
Second leg attendance: 68,214
First leg attendance: 66,783
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the America vs Tigres match, corresponding to the Liga MX Femenil. The match will take place at Estadio Azteca, at 8:00 pm.