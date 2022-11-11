Liverpool vs Southamptom: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Liverpool vs Southampton Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Liverpool vs Southampton match.
What time is Liverpool vs Southampton for Premier League match?
This is the start time of the game Liverpool vs Southampton of 12th November in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 11:00 AM
Spain: 16:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
Venezuela: 10:00 AM
Keep an eye on this Southampton player:
The player to watch for this match will be the attacking midfielder, James Ward-Prowse, the current Attacking Midfielder has been an important piece in this start of the season for Southampton and he proved it last match, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Watch out for this Liverpool player:
For this match, the player to follow will be Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian center forward and right winger is known for being a real killer in the Premier League and a reference in attack with the Liverpool team, so he will be the player to follow throughout the match. Also, since his arrival at the Reds, Salah has been dedicated to break the net in every game.
Last Southampton lineup:
G. Bazunu; K. Walker-Peters, A. Bella-Kotchap, D. Calet-Car, Juan Larios; S. Armstrong, J. Ward-Prowse, A. Maitland-Niles, J. Aribo; S. Mara, C. Adams.
Last Liverpool lineup:
Alisson; A. Robertson, V. Van Dijk, I. Konaté, T. Alexander Arnold; Thiago, Fabinho, N. Keita; L. Diaz, R. Firminio, M. Salah.
Background:
Liverpool and Southampton have met on a total of 114 occasions (59 wins for Liverpool, 24 draws and 31 wins for Southampton) with the scales tipping heavily in Liverpool's favor. In terms of goals, both teams usually score against each other, with 178 goals for the home side and 112 for the visitors. Their last meeting dates back to the fourth round of the 37th round of the Premier League last season where Liverpool won 1-2 against Southampton.
About the Stadium:
Anfield Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in England, it is located in the city of Liverpool and is the current home of Liverpool FC, a team that plays its home matches there in the first division of England or better known as the Premier League. Anfield has a very curious history as it used to be the home of Everton, however, the team moved to Goodison Park so the owner of the stadium was forced to found a team so that the stadium would continue to be used, and that is where Liverpool FC was born.
It has the highest distinction by UEFA, that is, it has the four stars so it can be considered an Elite Stadium and can receive commitments of great international importance within the sports field. The record attendance of 61 905 spectators was established in 1952 in an FA Cup match between Liverpool Football Club and Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club.
They want to get out of the bottom of the table
Southampton have had an irregular campaign where they have not been able to get out of the bottom of the table, however, the results they have achieved have been enough to keep them out of the relegation places. Now, for this match they will look to take advantage of the bad moment Liverpool is going through and impose their away stay to add 3 units that will help them to continue climbing positions in the overall table.
Home advantage
Liverpool will take to the Anfield turf with the mission to win at home and add three more points to their goal of getting back into the Premier League's Big Six. At the moment, Liverpool is out of the important positions of the Premier League, also, they have had difficulties to make their home ground weigh as they have already lost several times the opportunity to get three points at home, however, for the Red's there is still a lot of campaign to play so they hope to return to the path of victory and close the season with everything.
Halfway through the Premier League season
The 2022-23 season has reached its halfway point in England still being the best league in the world due to the high level presented by most of the clubs that have participated in these rounds. All clubs, along with 3 new guests, will be looking to achieve great feats throughout this season that will be involved in a modified calendar due to the FIFA World Cup in November. Likewise, the teams will fight for the qualifying places for European tournaments and to be present in the big six of the Premier League, however, the real objective is one; to be crowned as the new champions of England. In this match Liverpool will face Southampton at the mythical Anfield pitch to play one more matchday of the season, the Liverpool team has had 15 completely difficult and unexpected matchdays as they are out of the Big Six of the Premier League and it has been too difficult for them to fight one on one with the teams that have been leading the competition, On the other hand, Southampton is still in the relegation zone but has managed to stay out of the relegation zone, so they will want to continue in the same way and sink Liverpool more than them, but the Reds will make their home advantage count in the hope of getting three points.
Kick-off time
The Liverpool vs Southampton match will be played at Anfield, in Liverpool, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:00 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Premier League: Liverpool vs Southampton!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.