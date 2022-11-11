Newcastle vs Chelsea: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Newcastle vs Chelsea for Premier League match?
This is the start time of the game Newcastle vs Chelsea of 12th November in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 16:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
Venezuela: 10:00 AM
Watch out for this Chelsea player:
The player to watch for this match will be the attacking midfielder, Conor Gallagher, the current Attacking Midfielder has been an important piece in this start of the season for Chelsea and he proved it last match, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Watch out for this Newcastle player:
The player to watch for this match will be the star striker, Alexander Isak, the current center forward has been an important piece in this start of the season for Newcastle United and he has proved it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Chelsea's final lineup:
E. Mendy; W. Fofana, T. Silva, K. Koulibaly; R. Loftus-Cheek; R. James, Cucurella, C. Gallaher, M. Kovasic; C. Pulisic, R. Sterling.
Last Newcastle line-up:
N. Pope; K. Trippier, F. Schär, S. Botman, M. Targett; J. Willock, S. Longstaff, Joelinton; M. Almiron, A. Isak, R. Fraser.
Background:
Newcastle and Chelsea have met on a total of 170 occasions (54 wins for Newcastle, 40 draws and 76 wins for Chelsea) where the balance is largely in favor of the Chelsea side. In terms of goals, both teams usually score against each other, with 205 goals for Newcastle and 262 for Chelsea. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 29 of the 21-22 season where Chelsea won by the narrowest of margins.
About the Stadium:
St James' Park is a soccer stadium located in the city of Newcastle, England. It is the current home of the soccer team, Newcastle United, a club that plays in the Premier League or First Division of England. It has a capacity for 52,387 spectators and has the distinction of 4 stars by UEFA, that is, it is a stadium of the highest category in Europe.
It was inaugurated in the distant year of 1880, on October 16 and since then it has undergone three remodelings and expansions, the most recent being in 1998 when the club proposed a new expansion to 52,000 spectators. This began in July 1998 and, whenever there was a match, the works were stopped for three days. The works were completed in 2000 and its final capacity stood at 52 143 spectators, at a total cost of 42 million pounds.
Getting the away result
The Chelsea team has had a great performance so far this season, always fighting at the top of the Premier League and, like last year, being a candidate for the League title. Chelsea has also had an excellent performance in the UEFA Champions League and looking to be crowned champions in Europe again, so winning this duel will be very important as this way they can be in a higher place in the overall table and get right into the fight for the leadership.
Making themselves respected at home
After having had an irregular season and full of uncertainty about staying in the first division in the 21-22 campaign, Newcastle rose from the ashes to start doing things right this season, the same formula as several teams in the Premier League but that rarely works and in the specific case of Newcastle, everything went perfectly, as they are currently in the Big Six of the Premier League and are clear contenders to fight for the title against other big clubs in England, also, if they continue like this, they would be assuring a place in the next Champions League, bringing back the international relevance to the Club after such a long time.
Premier League kicks off
The 2022-23 season kicked off in England, bringing back the best league in the world with it. All clubs, along with 3 new guests, will be looking to achieve great feats throughout this season that will be involved in a modified calendar due to the FIFA World Cup in November. Likewise, the teams will fight for the qualifying places for European tournaments and to be present in the big six of the Premier League, however, the real objective is one; to be crowned as the new champions of England. On this date, Newcastle, which has been surprising, will receive Chelsea in a duel worthy of the Premier League, both teams are excelling so far this season and are candidates to be crowned champions of the Premier League, so a match full of emotions is expected in this clash of titans of the same caliber that have been working every day to improve their level.
Kick-off time
The Newcastle vs Chelsea match will be played at St James’ Park Stadium, in Newcastle, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:30 pm ET.
