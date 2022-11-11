Napoli vs Udinese: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Serie A Match
Photo: Napoli

LIVE UPDATES
How and where to watch the Napoli vs Udinese match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Napoli vs Udinese match for Serie A?

This is the start time of the game Napoli vs Udinese of 12th November 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 11 am: ESPN2, Star +

Bolivia 10 am: ESPN2, Star +

Brazil 11 am: ESPN4, Star +

Chile 10 am: Star+

Colombia 9 am: ESPN2, Star +

Ecuador 9 am: ESPN2, Star +

USA 10 am ET: Paramount+

Spain 9 am: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 3

Mexico 2 pm: ESPN, Star +

Paraguay 10 am: ESPN2, Star +

Peru 9 am: ESPN2, Star +

Uruguay 11 am: ESPN2, Star +

Venezuela 10 am: ESPN2, Star +

Speak up, Sottil!

"We want to close well. We know it will be a tough opponent to face. We will try to put Napoli in trouble with everything we know how to do. We won't go to the Maradona to just watch them play. We have weapons and qualities. This has always been our way of thinking and playing soccer. 

I know Spalletti, he is a person of great charisma and tenacity, he knows how to pass the message of sacrifice to the team. Napoli has the same attitude with everyone. A humble team, but at the same time of great quality. It is not by chance that he is first in the ranking. This is a characteristic that I also like: you have to have your own identity. I always tell my boys to play to the maximum with every team, game by game".

Probable lineup for Udinese

Silvestri; Pérez, Bijol, Nuytinck; Ehizibue, Lovric, Walace, Pereyra, Ebosse; Beto, Deulofeu.
Udinese's Situation

Becão, Masina, Makengo and Udogie are Gabriele Cioffi's casualties.
Udinese Squad

Goalkeepers: Marco Silvestri, Daniele Padelli, Edoardo Piana

Defenders: James Abankwah, Nehuén Pérez, Destiny Udogie, Jaka Bijol, Leonardo Buta, Bram Nuytinck, Rodrigo Becão, Festy Ebosele, Kingsley Ehizibue, Axel Guessand, Adam Masina, Enzo Ebosse

Midfielders: Tolgay Arlsan, Jean-Victor Makengo, Mato Jajalo, Roberto Pereyra, Walace, Lazar Samardizc, Sandi Lovric, Roberto Maximilliano Pereyra

Forwards: Isaac Success, Beto Betuncal, Gerard Deulofeu, Ilija Nestorovski, Simone Pafundi, Vivaldo Semedo

Coach: Gabriele Cioffi

Speak up, Spalletti!

"We must keep doing the same things on the field, we are very clear what our tactical goal is, which is to go beyond the opponent or the classification. On Tuesday we had the demonstration that no game is easy, also because Empoli plays well. It is still early to talk about classification because there are still 72 points to go. What matters is to work and train well, thinking about the here and now. We must focus on the quality we have shown so far, on our technical characteristics and our way of expressing the game. The rest of the speeches are very relative because our gaze is directed to the path we want to take.

With Udinese it's not a trap game, it's a difficult game and that's it. They beat Fiorentina, Roma, Inter. Do some people still consider Udinese a second-level team? They certainly think so. It is a high-level team that, among other things. We evaluated Udinese's ability to restart, they have players who know how to turn play with speed and we know all their characteristics. This is a game to be undone, to be approached with great determination, as we have a strong opponent to face."

Photo: Napoli
Probable lineup for Napoli

Meret; Di Lorenzo, Minjae Kim, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Lozano, Osimhen, Elmas.
Napoli's Situation

Luciano Spalletti will not be able to count on the injured Amir Rrahmani, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Napoli Squad

Goalkeepers: Alex Meret, Davide Marfella, Hubert Idasiak, Salvatore Sirigu

Defenders: Minjae Kim, Juan Jesus, Mário Rui, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni di Lorenzo, Alessandro Zanoli, Mathías Oliveira, Leo Skiri Ostigard.

Midfielders: Diego Demme, Eljif Elmas, Fabián Ruiz, Piotr Zielinski, Stanislav Lobotka, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Gianluca Gaetano, Tanguy Ndombélé

Forwards: Victor Osimhen, Hirving Lozano, Matteo Politano, Giovanni Pablo Simeone, Alessio Zerbin, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Giacomo Raspadori 

Coach: Luciano Spalletti

Latest Results

Spezia 1-1 Udinese (Série A)

Udinese 1-1 Lecce (Série A)

Cremonese 0-0 Udinese (Série A)

Udinese 1-2 Torino (Série A)

Udinese 2-3 Monza (Coppa Italia)

Lazio 0-0 Udinese (Série A)

Udinese 2-2 Atalanta (Série A)

Verona 1-2 Udinese (Série A)

Udinese 3-1 Internazionale (Série A)

Sassuolo 1-3 Udinese (Série A)

Bianconeri

Udinese are winless in their last five games and are in eighth place with 24 points. So far, the Bianconeri have a 57% success rate. The last triumph occurred at the beginning of another one, against Verona.
Latest Results

Napoli  2-0 Empoli (Serie A)

Atalanta 1-2 Napoli (Serie A)

Liverpool 2-0 Napoli (Champions League)

Napoli 4-0 Sassuolo  (Serie A)

Napoli 3-0 Rangers (Champions League)

Roma 0-1 Napoli (Serie A)

Napoli 3-2 Bologna (Serie A)

Napoli 4-2 Ajax (Champions League)

Cremonese 1-4 Napoli (Serie A)

Ajax 1-6 Napoli (Champions League)

Gli Azzurri

With a 90% success rate, Napoli leads the tournament with 38 points, eight ahead of second-placed Lazio. Gli Azzurri do not know what it is to lose, 12 wins and two draws.
Eye on the Game

Napoli vs Udinese, live this Saturday (12), at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, at 10 am ET, for the Serie A. The match is valid for the 15th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Serie A match: Napoli vs Udinese Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
