Napoli vs Udinese: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Serie A Match

How and where to watch the Napoli vs Udinese match live?
What time is Napoli vs Udinese match for Serie A?
Argentina 11 am: ESPN2, Star +
Bolivia 10 am: ESPN2, Star +
Brazil 11 am: ESPN4, Star +
Chile 10 am: Star+
Colombia 9 am: ESPN2, Star +
Ecuador 9 am: ESPN2, Star +
USA 10 am ET: Paramount+
Spain 9 am: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 3
Mexico 2 pm: ESPN, Star +
Paraguay 10 am: ESPN2, Star +
Peru 9 am: ESPN2, Star +
Uruguay 11 am: ESPN2, Star +
Venezuela 10 am: ESPN2, Star +
Speak up, Sottil!
I know Spalletti, he is a person of great charisma and tenacity, he knows how to pass the message of sacrifice to the team. Napoli has the same attitude with everyone. A humble team, but at the same time of great quality. It is not by chance that he is first in the ranking. This is a characteristic that I also like: you have to have your own identity. I always tell my boys to play to the maximum with every team, game by game".
Probable lineup for Udinese
Udinese's Situation
Udinese Squad
Defenders: James Abankwah, Nehuén Pérez, Destiny Udogie, Jaka Bijol, Leonardo Buta, Bram Nuytinck, Rodrigo Becão, Festy Ebosele, Kingsley Ehizibue, Axel Guessand, Adam Masina, Enzo Ebosse
Midfielders: Tolgay Arlsan, Jean-Victor Makengo, Mato Jajalo, Roberto Pereyra, Walace, Lazar Samardizc, Sandi Lovric, Roberto Maximilliano Pereyra
Forwards: Isaac Success, Beto Betuncal, Gerard Deulofeu, Ilija Nestorovski, Simone Pafundi, Vivaldo Semedo
Coach: Gabriele Cioffi
Speak up, Spalletti!
With Udinese it's not a trap game, it's a difficult game and that's it. They beat Fiorentina, Roma, Inter. Do some people still consider Udinese a second-level team? They certainly think so. It is a high-level team that, among other things. We evaluated Udinese's ability to restart, they have players who know how to turn play with speed and we know all their characteristics. This is a game to be undone, to be approached with great determination, as we have a strong opponent to face."
Probable lineup for Napoli
Napoli's Situation
Napoli Squad
Defenders: Minjae Kim, Juan Jesus, Mário Rui, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni di Lorenzo, Alessandro Zanoli, Mathías Oliveira, Leo Skiri Ostigard.
Midfielders: Diego Demme, Eljif Elmas, Fabián Ruiz, Piotr Zielinski, Stanislav Lobotka, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Gianluca Gaetano, Tanguy Ndombélé
Forwards: Victor Osimhen, Hirving Lozano, Matteo Politano, Giovanni Pablo Simeone, Alessio Zerbin, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Giacomo Raspadori
Coach: Luciano Spalletti
Latest Results
Udinese 1-1 Lecce (Série A)
Cremonese 0-0 Udinese (Série A)
Udinese 1-2 Torino (Série A)
Udinese 2-3 Monza (Coppa Italia)
Lazio 0-0 Udinese (Série A)
Udinese 2-2 Atalanta (Série A)
Verona 1-2 Udinese (Série A)
Udinese 3-1 Internazionale (Série A)
Sassuolo 1-3 Udinese (Série A)
Bianconeri
Latest Results
Atalanta 1-2 Napoli (Serie A)
Liverpool 2-0 Napoli (Champions League)
Napoli 4-0 Sassuolo (Serie A)
Napoli 3-0 Rangers (Champions League)
Roma 0-1 Napoli (Serie A)
Napoli 3-2 Bologna (Serie A)
Napoli 4-2 Ajax (Champions League)
Cremonese 1-4 Napoli (Serie A)
Ajax 1-6 Napoli (Champions League)
