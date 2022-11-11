Hull City vs Reading FC: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Image: Twitter Hull City

Tune in here Hull City vs Reading FC Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Hull City vs Reading FC live, as well as the latest information from MKM Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Hull City vs Reading FC live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Hull City vs Reading FC match live on TV and online?

The Hull City vs Reading FC match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Hull City vs Reading FC?

This is the kick-off time for the Hull City vs Reading FC match on November 12, 2022
Key player at Reading FC

One of the players to keep in mind in Reading FC is Thomas Inces, the 30 year old English born right sided attacker, has played 20 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total of matches, he already has three assists and four goals, these against; Cardiff City, Wigan Athletic, Swansea City and Burnley.
Key player at Hull City

One of the key players in Hull City is Oscar Estupiñan, the 26-year-old Colombian-born center forward, has played 19 games so far in the EFL Championship 2022-2023, in which he already has one assist and eight goals, this against; Norwich City twice, West Bromwich Albion twice, Conventry City three times and Wigan Athletic.
History Hull City vs Reading FC

In total, the two sides have met 31 times, Hull City dominate the record with 11 wins, there have been 12 draws and Reading FC have won eight meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Hull City with 35 goals to Reading FC's 34.
Actuality - Reading FC

Reading FC has been having a bad performance in the EFL Championship 2022-2023, because after playing 20 matches they are in the 13th position in the standings with 26 points, this score was achieved after winning eight matches, drawing two and losing ten, they have also scored 21 goals and conceded 29, for a goal difference of -8.
  • Last three matches

Luton Town 0 - 0 Reading FC
Reading FC 1 - 2 Preston North England
Watford FC 2 - 0 Reading FC

Actuality - Hull City

Hull City has been performing poorly in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, as after playing a total of 20 matches, it is in 19th place in the standings with 24 points, this after winning seven matches, drawing three and losing 10, leaving a goal difference of -13 after scoring 24 goals and conceding 37.
  • Last three matches

Hull City 1 - 3 Middlesbrough
Millwall 0 - 0 Hull City
Cardiff City 2 - 3 Hull City

The match will be played at the MKM Stadium

The match between Hull City and Reading FC will take place at the MKM Stadium in the city of Kingston upon Hull (England), the stadium is where the Hull City Association Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 2002 and has a capacity for approximately 25,400 spectators.
Image: visithull.org
Image: visithull.org
Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Hull City vs Reading FC match, valid for the 21st matchday of the EFL Championship 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
